Just Word Ministries Launches New Just Word Academy Mobile App for Comprehensive Biblical Study

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just Word Ministries is pleased to announce the official launch of the Just Word Academy mobile application. This new platform brings the ministry's extensive library of biblical resources to a mobile environment, making it available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The release ensures that the foundational teachings of the Academy are now accessible to believers worldwide, allowing for the study of the "unadulterated Word" directly from any smartphone or tablet.

The Just Word Academy app serves as a digital companion for students of the Bible, offering the same systematic approach to scripture found on the ministry's primary website. By transitioning these resources into an app, Just Word Ministries provides a portable solution for those seeking to deepen their understanding of God's Word through the Authorized King James Version. The platform is designed to help users navigate complex scriptural doctrines with clarity, providing a structured path for spiritual growth that fits into the modern lifestyle of the global church.

A central feature of the new application is the integration of the Academy's comprehensive teaching materials. Users can access a variety of courses and lessons that prioritize scriptural truth over human opinion. The app is built to support the ministry's mission of equipping ministers with the tools necessary to study the Bible effectively. By making these resources available on mobile devices, the ministry removes geographic barriers, ensuring that high-quality, biblically centered education is available to anyone with an internet connection. This digital expansion reflects the organization's ongoing commitment to publishing truth and supporting the Body of Christ through accessible media.

The launch of the Just Word Academy app represents a significant milestone for the Indianapolis-based ministry. As the organization continues to grow, this mobile tool will serve as a primary hub for new and existing students to engage with Spirit-filled teaching. The app offers a seamless way to access the ministry's workbooks, videos, and lessons. Just Word Ministries remains dedicated to providing these resources to ensure that every believer has the opportunity to understand, live, and share the Word of God with confidence.

Learn more about the new mobile application and the educational resources available through Just Word Academy by visiting the official website at justword.com/app/

About Just Word Ministries: Just Word Ministries is a Christian publishing and teaching organization founded by Pastor Timothy Harris. Based in Indianapolis, the ministry is dedicated to helping individuals understand the Bible through the Authorized King James Version. By providing free online resources, printed workbooks, and the Just Word Academy, the ministry equips the global church with sound, systematic doctrine. Find out more at justword.com/app/ .

Contact Information

Name: LaTisha Campbell

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 734-576-3407

SOURCE Just Word Ministries