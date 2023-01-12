JustAnswer and the Arizae Foundation Have Raised More Than $3 Million in Support of Ukraine's Fight for Freedom

JustAnswer and nonprofit started by CEO Andy Kurtzig surpasses $3 million milestone as one-year anniversary of Russian invasion nears

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JustAnswer and the Arizae Foundation , a 501c nonprofit started by JustAnswer CEO Andy Kurtzig and his wife Sara Kurtzig to deliver aid to Ukraine, has announced that it has raised over $3 million for Ukraine relief efforts since the Russian invasion in February 2022.

Funds raised by Arizae and through donations raised and matched by JustAnswer, which employs approximately 300 people in Ukraine, have helped:

Open the Lviv Mental Health Center, a national mental health center providing free and low-cost therapy and treatment for people suffering from PTSD and other mental conditions. The center opened in October and will provide up to 40,000 therapy sessions in 2023.

Create seven fully equipped shelters with 1200 beds that and served and fed 11,756 displaced Ukrainian people.

Provide supplies and training to defenders, including launching a drone pilot school with 2,727 graduates, 200 bulletproof vests and helmets, 13 night vision systems, 14 thermal visors, 15 patrol drones, tactical clothes, shoes, flashlights, 550 sleeping bags and more.

Upgraded the "iron dome" (aka Sky Project) hardware and software, making it 40% more effective at intercepting incoming missiles.

Delivered 406 Starlink devices to hospitals, schools, city councils, regional government offices, and other critical infrastructure in partnership with SpaceX and Lviv IT Cluster.

"For some people, Ukraine may seem to be a faraway conflict you read about on your social media feed, but for us at JustAnswer, these are our family and our friends, and we will continue to do whatever it takes to provide the support Ukraine needs to win this war," said JustAnswer CEO & Founder Andy Kurtzig. "The future of the free world depends on beating Putin back across the border, so we will continue to support the fight in all means possible."

