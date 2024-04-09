JustAnswer Launches 11 New Custom GPTs That Enable AI Fact-Checking by Verified and Vetted Human Experts

World's largest expert platform expands presence in ChatGPT store to offer AI fact-checking custom GPTs in several key categories including legal, finance, tech support, home, auto repair and more

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JustAnswer, the world's largest expert platform, today announced the launch of 11 new custom GPTs that enable users to connect directly with verified and vetted human experts to fact check and provide a "Trust Score" for ChatGPT-generated responses before acting on the information.

ChatGPT Plus users can have their conversations verified for accuracy by a live, human expert on JustAnswer for free Get a "Trust Score" rating on the accuracy of your AI-generated response from a real mechanic, vet, lawyer or other expert on JustAnswer through this new custom GPT

JustAnswer launched a "Pearl for Pets" AI fact-checking tool in the OpenAI ChatGPT store this past December, and now they have expanded the concept across most of the company's most popular expert categories. Subscribers to ChatGPT Plus can now find all of the following custom GPTs, powered by JustAnswer, in the ChatGPT Store:

How it Works

People with a ChatGPT Plus subscription can submit queries via the Pearl AI Answer Review GPT in the usual manner, but after receiving a response, they will be prompted with an offer to have their response reviewed for accuracy by a live, human expert in the field for that particular category (e.g., a lawyer for a legal question, an accountant for a tax question, etc.) for free. If you choose to get a review, your conversation will be sent to a verified and vetted professional in that field who is part of the JustAnswer expert network. That JustAnswer expert will then review the conversation and generate a "Trust Score" for the query response ranging from 1 (lowest level of confidence in its accuracy) to 5 (highest rating of accuracy). Then, if you are concerned about your ChatGPT answer based on the score, you can continue via a link to JustAnswer to speak one-on-one with a live expert online for more detailed, personalized information about your specific concern.

Human+AI: Superpower for Professional Services

"AI is a powerful tool, but it is often wrong. Unchecked AI can lead to costly mistakes, especially concerning your money or your life," explains JustAnswer Founder & CEO Andy Kurtzig. "JustAnswer steps in as the human shield, empowering people with the unparalleled wisdom of verified experts to fact-check AI and ensure they get the truth they need. The future of professional services is Humans+AI coexisting to form a superpower for navigating life's complexities."

About JustAnswer

JustAnswer has been connecting consumers with professionals online since 2003 and has helped millions of people get the right answers to their life dilemmas. The site has about 12,000 experts across more than 150 categories.

