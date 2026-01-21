JustAnswer Plans to Add 4,000+ New Experts in 2026 as Demand for Online Professional Help in Consumer Electronics, Finance and Veterinary Care Surges
News provided byJustAnswer
Jan 21, 2026, 08:50 ET
Popular expert platform also releases new data spotlighting the human experts processing nearly 4 million queries per year from people seeking professional help with real world problems
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JustAnswer, the leading online platform connecting consumers with credentialed professionals, today announced it expects to onboard more than 4,000 new experts in 2026 to meet rapidly growing demand for trusted, human expertise, particularly in consumer electronics, veterinary care, technology, and finance.
The onboarding projection is based on early 2026 customer demand trends, year-over-year platform data, and insights from JustAnswer's 2025 Expert Survey, which together show that consumer requests for high-skill professional help are accelerating faster than current expert supply. In early Q1 2026 alone, expert requests are already trending above the same period last year.
"As everyday problems become more technical and higher-stakes, people are turning to actual verified professionals for personalized advice to specific situations and scenarios rather than generic answers," said Andy Kurtzig, CEO of JustAnswer. "Our data makes it clear: demand for credentialed human expertise is growing faster than ever, and we need thousands of additional experts to keep pace in 2026."
Where Demand Is Outpacing Supply
JustAnswer's highest-priority expert categories for 2026 include:
- Technology and Consumer Electronics, particularly professionals with two or more years of verifiable experience troubleshooting and repairing smartphones, TVs, and connected devices
- Veterinary, driven by sustained consumer demand for licensed veterinarians with active credentials and hands-on clinical experience
- Finance, as consumers seek help navigating increasingly complex personal and small-business financial decisions
More broadly, the platform continues to see a shift toward higher-skill, more technical specialties, reflecting the limits of do-it-yourself solutions and automated tools when real-world problems require professional judgment.
The Human Experts Powering the Platform
Alongside its onboarding outlook, JustAnswer released findings from its 2025 Expert Survey, based on responses from nearly 400 active US professionals currently active on the platform, offering a rare look at who is providing expert help to millions of consumers worldwide. The survey reveals that JustAnswer experts are not anonymous gig workers, but experienced professionals using flexible online work to stay engaged in their fields and to earn substantial incremental income:
- 20% of expert respondents earned over $100,000 on JustAnswer in 2025
- 9% are U.S. military veterans, reflecting the platform's appeal to professionals transitioning from service to civilian careers
- 44% are parents with children under 18 at home, a figure that has remained steady year over year
- 21% report physical challenges or disabilities that make remote expert work a better option—rising to 28% among women
- Approximately 70–80% live outside major metropolitan areas, expanding economic opportunity beyond traditional urban job centers
|
Who Powers Flexible Online Expert Work (2025 JustAnswer Expert Survey)
|
Workforce Segment
|
Metric
|
U.S. Military Veteran
|
9% of experts are U.S. military veterans
|
Parents
|
44% of experts have children under 18 at home
|
Physical Challenges/Disabilities
|
21% report physical challenges/disabilities make online
|
Physical challenges/disabilities by
|
28% of women vs 20% of men report physical
|
Outside major metros
|
Approximately 70–80% of experts live outside major
Source: 2025 JustAnswer Expert Survey.
A Meaningful Source of Income—and Purpose
While often described as a side hustle, JustAnswer plays a significant economic role for many experts, with more than one in 5 experts surveyed making more than six figures on the platform in 2025. To note:
- About half work on the platform alongside a full-time job
- 11% earn their entire income through JustAnswer
- 18% of female experts rely on the platform as their sole income source, compared with 10% of men
Beyond income, experts say purpose matters just as much:
- 77% cite flexible, online work as a primary reason for joining
- 76% say they enjoy helping people, ranking higher than income supplementation
- 45% value the ability to continue practicing their profession
|
Economic Impact of Flexible Expert Work (2025 JustAnswer Expert Survey)
|
Income relationship to platform
|
Metric
|
Work alongside a full-time job
|
50% of experts use JustAnswer alongside a full-time job
|
Entire income via platform
|
11% of experts earn their entire income through
|
Entire income via platform by
|
18% of female experts vs 10% of men rely on
Source: 2025 JustAnswer Expert Survey.
The full findings from the 2025 JustAnswer Expert Survey are available at:
https://www.justanswer.com/blog/who-powers-demand-expert-economy-key-findings-2025-justanswer-expert-survey.
Media Contact:
Aimee Grove for JustAnswer
[email protected]
M: 415.706.1906
SOURCE JustAnswer
Share this article