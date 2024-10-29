JustAnswer Reveals "Luna" is America's Most Popular Cat Name in 2024

In honor of National Cat Day, JustAnswer reviewed over 43,000 pet owner-vet conversations to identify the nation's most popular feline names and most common cat problems owners face

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Luna" is the most popular cat name in the US, followed by "Leo," and "Kitty," according to an analysis of more than 43,000 online vet conversations with US cat owners in the past year on popular expert site JustAnswer.com . In addition, vomiting, and urinary issues such as peeing outside the litter box, were the most common problems cat owners were seeking help with on the platform last year.

In honor of National Cat Day 2024 , JustAnswer dug into its data to learn more about the feline family members and owners who keep our vets busy with more than 5,400 questions a month.

Popular Feline Monikers - Nationally vs. State Differences

Following "Luna," other names rounding out the top 10 for cats getting help on JustAnswer are: "Milo," "Lucy," "Charlie," "Oliver," "Simba," "Bella" and "Smokey"

Regionally across the top five states for cat questions on JustAnswer (Calif., Texas , New York , Florida and Illinois ), the most popular kitty names varied a bit:

○In New York and Illinois, "Kitty" topped the list, while in Texas, "Oliver" was #1, and in Florida, "Bella" was most popular]

○In California, kitty names in the top 10 that did not appear on the national list or any of the top 5 states' lists included "Onyx," "Kylo," and "Kiki"

○In Texas, names in the top 10 that did not appear on the national list or any of the top 5 states' lists included "Oreo," "Coco," and "Tiger"

○In New York, names in the top 10 that did not appear on the national list or any of the top 5 states' lists included "Jack," "Teddy" and "Princess"

○In Florida, names in the top 10 that did not appear on the national list or any of the top 5 states' lists included "Baby," "Parker" and "Max"

○In Illinois, names in the top 10 that did not appear on the national list or any of the top 5 states' lists included "Pumpkin," "Sweetie" and "Finn"

Notably, Washington, DC's top 10 feline names list did not include a single name from the national list, with "Nova" taking the top slot, followed by "Max," "Mikey," "Rosemary," "Oscar," "Amelia," "Tuxedo," "Anjuli," "Natsu" and "Arthemis"

Most Common Cat Questions

Following the top two feline question topics – frequent or persistent vomiting and unusual or frequent urination – the most commonly cited issues cat owners were seeking relief from on JustAnswer are:

○Diarrhea: Consistent diarrhea, sometimes accompanied by mucus.

○Lethargy and Appetite Changes: Cats becoming lethargic, not eating or drinking, or showing increased hunger.

○Respiratory Symptoms: Sneezing, congestion, watery eyes, or coughing.

○Skin and Fur Problems: Scratching, hair loss, scabs, and open sores.

○Weight Loss: Rapid or unexplained weight loss, especially in older cats.

○Ingested Foreign Objects: Concerns about cats swallowing harmful items like string, dental floss, or food they shouldn't eat.

○Behavioral Changes: Increased aggression, hiding, or changes in vocalization.

○Ear and Eye Issues: Infections or abnormalities in ears or eyes, including discharge and squinting.

