JustAnswer Year-in-Review "Curiosity Report" Unveils 2022's Top Trending Topics

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JustAnswer, the leading online platform connecting people with doctors, lawyers, veterinarians, mechanics and other experts for real-time professional help, today unveiled 2022's top trending topics – i.e., which types of questions experienced the biggest increases from 2021 and kept JustAnswer experts busiest this year.

Dog and Cat Behavior, Homeopathy, Electric Vehicles and Mental Health were among the topics that saw the biggest year-over-year growth on JustAnswer this year according to an analysis of nearly 3 million questions fielded by JustAnswer experts between January 1st, 2022 and December 12th, 2022. In addition, according to the JustAnswer 2022 Year in Review Curiosity Report , people were especially curious about Small Appliance Repairs (+58%), Home Improvement (+26%) and Pediatric Health (+26%).

Some of the more interesting highlights from the data:

Demand for dog training advice soared in 2022

Remember the pandemic puppy adoption boom of 2020/2021? Well, now it seems all those furry "Covid fur babies'' we brought home have caused booming demand for animal behavior experts to help us train them. JustAnswer saw a huge spike in the Animal Behavior category this year, with dog behavior questions skyrocketing 286% YOY and questions about cat behavior climbing by 144% compared to 2021. Overall, JustAnswer answered nearly 26,000 pet behavior questions (dogs, cats, birds – even reptiles) in 2022!

Formula shortages + RSV kept JustAnswer pediatricians busier than ever

Driven primarily by the nationwide infant formula shortage that affected parents across the country between February and July 2022, JustAnswer saw an increase of 26% in the number of pediatrician consultations compared to 2021. While the search for solutions to the formula shortages sparked much of this spike, the frightening RSV and flu epidemics this fall also contributed to the increase.

Consumers sought Homeopathic remedies and mental health support

Whether driven by continued Covid concerns or this fall's triple-demic of flu, RSV and new Covid variant infections, Homeopathy as a subcategory within "Wellness" received 82% more questions in 2022 compared to last year, which also saw record growth in this area.

Also within the Wellness category, Mental Health questions rose by 17% on JustAnswer in 2022, possibly correlated with rising public discussion and media coverage around mental health.

Sky-high gas prices sparked EV Interest

Historically high gas prices in 2022 seem to have contributed to a 62% YOY increase in questions about Electric Vehicles answered by JustAnswer mechanics. Given that demand for EVs is soaring – Cox Automotive data estimates more than 1M EVs will be sold in the U.S. in 2023 – we can predict JustAnswer EV experts will be busier than ever going into the new year.

DIY home improvement questions surged - particularly small appliance repair and pool + spa

People may have been traveling more in 2022, but we still invested time and energy in our homes and DIY repairs and maintenance. Within the Home Improvement category, which increased about 8% overall last year, two main drivers included Small Appliance Repair, which was up 58% YOY, and Pool & Spa, up 16% YOY. An unprecedented heat wave across most parts of the US this summer likely contributed to the increase in pool and spa questions specifically, as people sought relief from soaring temperatures in backyard swimming pools.

Top Trending Question Topics on JustAnswer for 2022

1 - Dog behavior questions - up 286%

2 - Cat behavior questions - up 144%

3 - Homeopathy - up 72%

4 - Electric Vehicle questions -up 61%

5 - Small appliance repair - up 58%

6 - European Law questions - up 53%

7 - California law questions - up 43%

8a - Home Improvement - up 26%

8b - Pediatrics - up 26%

9 - Traffic Law - up 25%

10 - Mental Health - up 17%

For more details about the top trending question categories in 2022, along with a collection of the most unexpected queries we received this year, please visit https://www.justanswer.com/blog/justanswer-curiosity-report-2022-year-questions .

