JustCall Unveils New Conversational Intelligence Platform JustCall iQ to Supercharge SMBs With Call Scoring, AI-Coaching & SMS Co-Pilot

JustCall by SaaS Labs, a leading contact center software provider for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), announced the launch of JustCall iQ, an AI-driven conversational intelligence platform to improve call center sales teams, operations, and customer support. JustCall has already amassed 6,000+ customers with service spanning 40+ countries, and the new offering brings cost-effective enterprise-grade software to a variety of legacy industries, including healthcare, insurance, real estate, education, and more.

Reports from Statista reveal 40% of customers stop doing business with brands with bad customer support, and U.S. companies lose an estimated $75B in revenue from poor customer service. However, only 1-2% of customer interactions are analyzed, meaning companies fail to capture 98% of agent-customer interactions that could be used to create valuable customer connections.

Using AI-powered conversational intelligence to supercharge agents, JustCall iQ empowers teams with real-time coaching and sentiment analysis to achieve peak performance in days versus traditional training modules, which can take months. Early pilot customers already report seeing closed-won rates improve by 44%, average handle time reduce by 25%, and customer satisfaction improve by 32%.

"In a competitive industry, how quickly you respond to an inquiry can make the difference between moving to the next step in the sales cycle or losing the lead altogether," said Klaus Salchner, APOLLO Insurance CTO. "When we implemented JustCall iQ, our sales teams noticed an immediate saving of valuable time and reported that the outcome of their client calls improved."

Within minutes of setting up JustCall iQ, teams get access to:

AI Call Scoring: Ensure your team is always on top of their game with personalized feedback and guidance. An AI-powered call scoring system provides unbiased insights to help identify your high-performers, effective messaging, and areas for improvement.

Ensure your team is always on top of their game with personalized feedback and guidance. An AI-powered call scoring system provides unbiased insights to help identify your high-performers, effective messaging, and areas for improvement. Agent Assist: Empower your reps to deliver outstanding customer experiences with real-time guidance and support. Agent Assist feature equips reps with alerts on customer sentiment, key moments, patterns, and more to help them guide calls correctly and with confidence.

Empower your reps to deliver outstanding customer experiences with real-time guidance and support. Agent Assist feature equips reps with alerts on customer sentiment, key moments, patterns, and more to help them guide calls correctly and with confidence. Sentiment Analysis: Stay connected with your customer's needs and emotions throughout every interaction. The sentiment analysis feature automatically tracks and detects moments when customers lose interest, enabling admins to take immediate action and provide better quality assurance and training.

Compliance: Simplify your workflows and focus on revenue-generating activities by automating tedious compliance tasks. Our Compliance feature ensures your business stays up to date with regulations and frees up time for your team to work on what really matters.

Post-Call Reports: Take the guesswork out of analyzing your calls and get valuable insights to improve your team's performance. Post Call Reports provide an overview of how the call went, key learnings, and actionable next steps to encourage what went well and improve on challenges for future calls.

AI-Coaching: Agents get real-time coaching and reinforcement with AI-powered hints and checklists to complement sentiment analysis.

"Onboarding, training, and mitigating turnover is a top priority among businesses that rely on sales and customer service reps as their lifeblood. By equipping reps with real-time scoring and coaching, our platform provides a better way to onboard effectively, reduce churn and provide timely and constructive feedback to employees to supercharge their performance," said Gaurav Sharma, CEO of SaaS Labs. "Our goal is to eliminate the chaos of contact centers, which creates happier teams, happier customers, and more productive employees."

The media kit can be found here. To learn more about JustCall iQ, or to schedule a demo, please visit: https://iq.justcall.io/.

About JustCall by SaaS Labs

JustCall is a cloud-based phone system for businesses of all sizes, helping teams make and receive phone calls from anywhere. JustCall's integration with popular business tools like CRMs and Helpdesks like HubSpot, Pipedrive, Intercom, Salesforce, and more, provides context to calls and helps teams be more productive. With JustCall, teams can manage their call distribution, monitor team performance and provide phone support to their customers from around the world. To learn more, visit www.justcall.io.

