JustCBD™ and Flo-Rida Partner on Jet Setter, an Innovative CBD-infused Daily Vitamin Gummy

Jet Setter is designed for the person constantly on the go, be it the international superstar boarding a private jet or the local subway commuter getting to and from work. Jet Setter is built to strengthen users immune system and boost their energy and wellness with a generous punch of daily vitamins including Vitamins A, B, C, and D and of course, hemp-derived CBD.

Jet Setter is the brainchild of Flo-Rida, Dr. George Tabi and JustCBD - which came about as they discussed how to innovate in the vitamin space to create a product that promotes a new kind of healthy lifestyle, that's all about energy and focus. From there, JustCBD's team of health professionals collaborated with Flo-Rida and his nutrition team, including Dr. George Tabi, who collectively worked to formulate this innovative daily supplement, perfect for everyone on the move, from frequent air travel to power walkers around the park.

"We are focused on building innovative products with conventional utility," says Hussein Rakine from JustCBD. "Partnering with Flo-Rida to create a daily CBD immune booster lent itself a perfect marriage that shows JustCBDs expansive product pedigree and Flo-Rida's hustle and drive to stay fit and focused.

Flo-Rida added "As a performer - my body is my living - so I have to treat it right. Staying healthy and active is a must, so JustCBD and Dr. Tabi took my love for nutrition and health and the demands of a crazy travel schedule to create Jet Setter, which is a perfect companion to my Jet Set lifestyle.

Jet Setter comes in a tasty Orange Berry Blast flavor and is available for purchase now nationwide online at www.justcbdstore.com for the retail price of $49.99. For more information, including hi-res images, please click HERE.

About JustCBD™:

Founded in 2017, JustCBD™ was founded on the basis that CBD just may be nature's secret miracle. Our daily mission is to deliver what you expect from each of our USA grown hemp-derived premium products without the "high". To maintain our standards, each harvest is made in compliance with the Agricultural Act of 2018 Farm Bill, crafted via CO2 extraction for clean production and tested by 3rd party labs for potency & purity. Simply stated, JustCBD™ is a refreshing blend of consistency, honesty and love for all to enjoy.

