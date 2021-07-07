JustFoodForDogs Appoints Gavin J. Lindberg as Chief Financial Officer

IRVINE, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JustFoodForDogs (the "Company"), a leader in the fresh, human-grade food movement for pets, today announced the appointment of Gavin J. Lindberg as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 5, 2021. Mr. Lindberg brings more than 20 years of strategic financial leadership and extensive experience driving consumer brand growth across international markets.

Prior to JustFoodForDogs, he spent 18 years in various financial and executive leadership roles at Nike, Inc., most recently serving as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Product, Innovation, and Brand, where he oversaw the implementation of operational enhancements and was responsible for the strategic financial direction of flagship brands such as Converse and Jordan Brand. Previously, he served as Chief Financial Officer for Nike separately in both the EMEA and Greater China regions, and as finance chief for the Jordan Brand. Mr. Lindberg earned a B.A. in finance from the University of Oregon and an MBA from the University of Portland.

"At JustFoodForDogs, our relentless advocacy for pet health has created a rapidly growing base of loyal, pet-loving customers that rely and depend on our nutritious, human-grade pet food recipes and pet services," said Julian Mack, Chief Executive Officer of JustFoodForDogs. "As we continue to innovate and look for new ways to support our customers and their beloved pets, Gavin's financial leadership and operational acumen will be invaluable. I look forward to working with him to position our company for continued growth and long-term success."

"I am thrilled by the opportunity to join JustFoodForDogs at such an exciting stage of growing its unique and disruptive omni-channel model," said Mr. Lindberg. "I look forward to leveraging my experience and working closely with Julian and the entire leadership team to execute on the Company's mission of bringing the healthiest and freshest food to more pets and pet owners around the world."

JustFoodForDogs launched the fresh whole food movement for pets when they opened the first Open-to-the-public Kitchen cooking food for dogs. The company utilizes fresh whole food ingredients intended for human consumption, in veterinarian-developed recipes nutritionally balanced for pets, and proven healthy by two independent universities. JustFoodForDogs was named the # 1 vet recommended fresh food for dogs. Offerings include Daily Meals, Veterinary Support Diets available with a prescription, treats and supplements, as well as custom diets for pets with complex health needs. JustFoodForDogs has nine public Kitchens in California, Chicago, New York and Seattle, with Pantries in veterinary clinics and Petco and Pet Food Express locations across the country, as well as an online channel.

