Justice Flies High In Newest Collaboration Inspired By "Wicked"

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Justice, the leading fashion and lifestyle brand for tween girls, is excited to announce their new collaboration with the upcoming cinematic event Wicked – from Universal Pictures. Together, Wicked x Justice will launch an exclusive fashion collection celebrating the generation-defining film.

Just in time for the film's release on November 22, the limited-edition collection aims to celebrate the beautiful story of friendship and individuality that the movie portrays. The collection, which will be sold exclusively at Walmart stores online and nationwide, melds the story's two iconic shades, Glinda's pink and Elphaba's green, with Justice's playful takes on Wicked, including butterflies, iconic logos, and so much more.

The new collab has more than 25 SKUs across accessories, sleep, and apparel, priced at $8- $32. Wicked fans can purchase jewelry, hair accessories, mini bags, robes and pajamas, sweaters, denim, fleece, tees, socks and more to celebrate the movie's release.

Kat DePizzo, President of Justice Design Lab, is ecstatic about the limited-edition collection's launch, sharing: "At Justice, we are beyond thrilled to announce our latest collaboration with Universal Products & Experiences for the upcoming 'Wicked' movie. This collab represents a magical alignment of our shared values and commitment to supporting tween girls and their families. By blending the beloved world of 'Wicked' with the playful spirit of Justice, we aim to create inspiring and imaginative experiences that resonate deeply with young hearts and minds. We are dedicated to delivering exceptional products and exciting collaborations that uplift, empower, and spark the creativity of the next generation."

At its core, the collection aims to inspire young girls with the magical world of Oz. Empowering them to be themselves and break through norms, the Wicked x Justice collaboration is a form of self-expression, further driving Justice's position in Walmart stores nationwide as a safe space for tween girls to shop and find their personal style.

The Wicked x Justice collaboration will launch on September 23 at Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com.

ABOUT JUSTICE

Justice is the leading tween clothing brand, empowering young girls to express their individuality through fashion. With a commitment to inclusivity, creativity, and confidence, the collaboration with Wicked continues Justice's mission of encouraging and supporting tween girls and redefining fashion. Justice is managed by Bluestar Alliance. Additional information about Bluestar Alliance can be found by visiting the corporate website, bluestaralliance.com.

ABOUT WICKED

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked flies into theaters November 22, 2024.

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway's Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba's favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman).

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025.

Wicked is produced by Marc Platt (La La Land, The Little Mermaid), whose films, television shows and stage productions have earned a combined 46 Oscar® nominations, 58 Emmy nominations and 36 Tony nominations, and by multiple Tony winner David Stone (Kimberly Akimbo, Next to Normal), with whom Platt produced the blockbuster Wicked stage musical. The executive producers are David Nicksay, Stephen Schwartz and Jared LeBoff.

Based on the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked is adapted for the screen by the stage production's book writer Winnie Holzman and by legendary Grammy and Oscar® winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz. The Broadway stage musical is produced by Universal Stage Productions, Marc Platt, the Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

