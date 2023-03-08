Justice For Women International and The Hip Hop Alliance Join Forces to Transform Our Society and Put a Stop to Human Trafficking!

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with great honor to announce the strategic partnership between Justice For Women International/Children Uniting Nations and The Hip Hop Alliance to eradicate the verbal and physical abuse against women and children. Led by Daphna Edwards Ziman, Co-Founder and President of Cinémoi, and Founder of Justice For Women International/Children Uniting Nations, this partnership exemplifies the union between two powerful entities that are dedicated to transforming our society. This union is committed to raising awareness and elevating human consciousness against the devastating issues facing women and children today including Human Trafficking, Violence Against Women, the right to live with dignity, and the Equal Education & Empowerment of Women at risk.

Justice For Women International and The Hip Hop Alliance

The Hip Hop Alliance, represented by Co-Founders Chuck D, Kurtis Blow, and KRS-ONE, are taking a bold stance to be in alignment with Justice For Women International by making a commitment to unite the Hip-Hop community to lead by example, by condemning verbal and physical violence against women and children. In addition, The Hip Hop Alliance is strongly committed to taking a stance to protect our women and children against any form of violence which has drastically impacted our society.

Human Trafficking is now the second-largest criminal industry worldwide and has become the fastest-growing criminal industry with global profits estimated at 44.3 billion annually (ACLU, 2023). It is estimated that more than 27.6 million people are victims of human trafficking worldwide with many unaccounted for, as many victims fear disclosing their maltreatment to conduct sexual and illegal forced labor acts organized by human traffickers (State, 2023). In addition, human trafficking is often hard to detect as these traffickers have attempted to disguise their operations from plain sight when in reality, it is happening in front of our eyes.

Justice For Women International/Children Uniting Nations and The Hip Hop Alliance are taking bold actions to stop these illegal activities causing harm to our society that can no longer be ignored. With both entities having a strong influence within our community, a series of events will be held in 2023 to create awareness, raise funds, provide safety to victims, and put programs together to help transform our world.

The first event will take place on March 12, 2023, at the Original Warner Brothers Estate in Beverly Hills, CA being held on Oscars Night for the Academy Awards. This star-studded red-carpet event will have many celebrities joining forces to help advocate against human trafficking and violence against women and children. In addition, the victim known as "Jane Doe" in the public case against Hollywood Producer Harvey Weinstein, will be in attendance and will finally reveal her identity to talk about her story and advocate against the violence of women.

For tickets or tables to this event, please email [email protected] or call 310-271-7855.

As many will be celebrating the Oscars on March 12th, more than 28 million women and children are being trafficked against their will depriving them of their dignity and dreams. It is imperative that we take action NOW to reverse this criminal activity often happening right in front of our eyes!

To get involved with this movement, please visit https://www.justiceforwomenintl.org/ and visit https://www.hiphopalliance.org/

