Justice Grown And Texans For Safe Access To Host Medical Cannabis Symposium Across Texas With Dr. Sue Sisley, Dr. Ogadinma Obie, Susan Hays & More From January 27-30, 2020

PLANO, Texas and HOUSTON and AUSTIN, Texas and EL PASO, Texas, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Justice Grown, a multi-state, legal cannabis operator, in collaboration with 501(c)(3) non-profit organization Texans For Safe Access, will host a four-day medical cannabis symposium in Texas this January, which will consist of panel discussions in each Plano, Houston, Austin, and El Paso. The panels will be moderated by Justice Grown's VP of Regulatory Affairs, Shivawn Brady, and will feature a line-up of esteemed guests who will share their research on medical cannabis and the rapidly changing world of cannabis laws. Included in the discussion are: Dr. Sue Sisley MD, Dr. Ogadinma Obie MD, Susan Hays PC, Barbara A. Sciandra Pharm.D. (Justice Grown), Esme Thoman (Thoman & Butler LLC), Nico Morillo (Texans For Safe Access), and Cheryl Wilson, Pharm.D. (Justice Grown).

The topic of the symposium will be "Medical Cannabis for Neurological Disorders," broken down into six parts that will repeat for each day of the panel. The topics are as follows:

a. Texas Regulatory Overview and Legal Updates w/ Esme Thoman

b. Endocannabinoid System Overview w/ Dr. Ogadinma Obie

c. The Therapeutic Potential of Medical Cannabis and Government Barriers to Research w/ Dr. Sue Sisley, MD

d. Medical Cannabis Dosing w/ Barbara Sciandra, Pharm. D.

e. Patient Treatment Panel Discussion w/ Dr. Sue Sisley, Dr. Ogadinma Obie, Barbara Sciandra

f. What's Next for TX Patients, Panel Discussion w/ Esme Thoman, Nico Murillo, Susan Hays

The events will take place January 27-30, 2020. Details are below:

1/27/20 - 9am-12:45pm: Plano Events Center, 2000 E. Spring Creek Parkway, Plano, TX

1/28/20 - 9am-12:45pm: Houston Marriott Medical Center, 6580 Fannin St, Houston, TX

1/29/20 - 9am-12:45pm: Austin City Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX

1/30/20 - 10:30am-2:10pm: El Paso Main Library, 501 N Oregon St, El Paso, TX

About Justice Grown: Justice Grown is a rapidly growing medical and adult-use cannabis company that is based in the U.S. JG holds multiple licenses across seven states, including California, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Missouri, and Utah.

