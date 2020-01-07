Justice Grown Wins Three Missouri Medical Cannabis Cultivation Licenses & Two Utah Medical Cannabis Pharmacy Licenses

CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Justice Grown, a multi-state cannabis operator which holds licenses in each California, Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, and Massachusetts, is proud to announce that it has acquired three new cannabis cultivation licenses in the Missouri medical market and two cannabis pharmacy licenses in Utah's medical market. With the acquisition of these licenses, Missouri and Utah are the sixth and seventh states added to Justice Grown's repertoire.

In Missouri, the competition was fierce, with almost 600 applicants vying for the coveted cultivation licenses. After a blind review of the applications by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, only 60 cultivation licenses were awarded. Justice Grown's three new cultivation licenses will allow the company to participate in The Show-Me State's medical cannabis program through the growth and production of flower products.

In Utah, where dispensaries are technically referred to as "medical cannabis pharmacies," Justice Grown was awarded two licenses to operate locations in Salt Lake City and St. George, respectively. The selection process in the Beehive State was even narrower, as only 14 licenses were awarded, with a maximum of two awarded per company.

Justice Grown is rapidly expanding its operation, with the recent installation of Darin Carpenter as Chief Executive Officer, who previously served as Director of Operations for Tryke Companies, which is currently under acquisition by Cresco Labs for $282.5 million.

"We are ecstatic and honored to hear that we have been selected as recipients of licenses for Missouri and Utah's medical cannabis programs. We could not have done this without the tireless work from our business development team," said Carpenter. "We look forward to serving the great people of these two states."

Justice Grown currently operates two medical dispensaries in Pennsylvania, with another dispensary location and a new cultivation site slated for the state in 2020. Also in development for the new year is the company's first recreational dispensary in Santa Rosa, California, in addition to expansion and improvements to the state's cultivation operation. Currently under construction are Justice Grown's New Jersey cultivation operation and its first dispensary in the state, as well as a new cultivation facility in Illinois.

For more information, please visit JusticeGrown.com.

SOURCE Justice Grown

