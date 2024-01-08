Justice Marks 20 Years with Care Bears™️ Collab at Walmart

News provided by

Bluestar Alliance, LLC

08 Jan, 2024, 10:30 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a nod to its two-decade journey, Justice proudly unveils a special collaboration with the iconic Care Bears™️ brand. This partnership kicks off Justice's 20th-anniversary celebration, merging the timeless charm of Care Bears with Justice's leading tween fashion.

The Justice x Care Bears collaboration seamlessly integrates iconic Care Bears characters into contemporary fashion essentials. Denim, tops, and fleece sets become canvases for the whimsical world of Care-A-Lot, delivering a bold and vibrant fashion statement.

Elevate your style with the exclusive line of accessories from Justice x Care Bears. From playful sunglasses to trendy hats and chic bags, each accessory captures the essence of both brands, offering a perfect blend of fashion and the lovable Care Bears characters.

Justice also introduces its inaugural swimwear collection as part of the Justice x Care Bears collaboration. Dive into the season with swimsuits adorned with Care Bears marking a significant expansion as Justice expands their collaboration offering into swimwear.

The Justice x Care Bears collection is exclusively available at Walmart stores and Walmart.com, ensuring accessibility nationwide. Combining affordability with style, the collaboration underscores Justice's commitment to celebrating diversity and empowering girls through fashion and fun.

The Justice x Care Bears collection hits Walmart shelves and Walmart.com on January 8, 2024. Experience this historic fashion collaboration that brings together the best of Justice and the timeless charm of Care Bears.

President of Justice Design Lab, Kat DePizzo, expresses, "The Justice x Care Bears collaboration is a fusion of cute and contemporary style, celebrating 20 years of the Justice brand. We've intricately woven the beloved Care Bears into our trend-right fashion DNA, creating a collection that captures the essence of nostalgia and the evolution of our brand."

Head of Global Licensing at Cloudco Entertainment, Robert Prinzo, adds, "Partnering with Justice for their 20th-anniversary celebration has been a heartwarming journey for the Care Bears. Our iconic characters have found a new home within Justice's empowering designs, creating a collection that resonates with the young at heart."

"At Justice, our ongoing commitment is to curate unique collaborations that captivate the imagination of our tween audience. The Justice x Care Bears collaboration is a shining example of our dedication to creating memorable experiences for our customers," says DePizzo.

For media inquiries, please contact: Elizabeth McCusker, VP Marketing | Justice, emccusker@bluestarall.com

SOURCE Bluestar Alliance, LLC

