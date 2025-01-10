Justice Partners With Ring Pop® and Bazooka® for a Sweet Collaboration

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Justice, the leading fashion and lifestyle brand for tween girls, is excited to announce their new partnership with Ring Pop® and Bazooka® bubble gum. This iconic collaboration combines Justice's vibrant, trend-setting style and the nostalgic sweetness of these beloved candies – into an exclusive fashion collection consisting of sportswear, accessories, swimsuits and more that is bursting with personality. Justice and Ring Pop and Bazooka were brought together by Bazooka Companies Licensing Agency, Lisa Marks Associates (LMA).

Launching just after the holiday season, this limited-edition line captures the joy and playfulness that Justice is known for, through bright colors, sequins, and the iconic look of Ring Pop and Bazooka. Available exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com, the collection includes some of Justice's fan favorites, like stationery sets, hair clips, graphic tees, cargo pants, and pajamas in spring colors.

This brand-new collection encourages girls to embrace the fun and flare of their fashion sense. The collab boasts over 40 SKUs, ranging in price from $7 - $24. Brand fans – and candy lovers – can pick up sequined Bazooka-shaped bags, Ring Pop studded hoodies, fuzzy bucket hats, and jewel-toned pajama sets: perfect for birthday gifts, spring outings, field trips, and everyday adventures.

"At Justice, we're all about empowering girls through fashion and fun, and our newest collaboration with Ring Pop and Bazooka captures that spirit perfectly," said Elizabeth McCusker, VP of Marketing. "This collection is vibrant, playful, and full of surprises—just like our amazing customers. Collaborations like this are the highlight of what we do, allowing us to deliver fresh, exciting products that resonate with our audience. Seeing how thrilled our customers get each season when we launch a new collaboration is truly the most rewarding part of the job."

The love for Ring Pop and Bazooka spans across generations, making this collaboration a perfect connection point for tweens and their guardians alike. In line with Justice's mission to make fashion a safe and exploratory experience for tweens everywhere, the new collaboration helps them confidently explore their personal style with pieces that are age-appropriate, accessible, and easy to mix-and-match.

"The new Bazooka and Ring Pop apparel collection at Walmart isn't just about clothing-it embodies a cool newstalgia, blending today's trends with a timeless playfulness that connects generations," says Becky Silberfarb, VP of Marketing at Bazooka Companies LLC. "With designs inspired by the classic charm of Bazooka and the bold, vibrant aesthetic of Ring Pop, this collection offers tweens a stylish and fun way to express their sweet side."

The Justice x Ring Pop and Bazooka Collection will launch on January 7 at Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com.

For media inquiries, please contact: Sarah Lundgren, Director | Michele Marie PR

ABOUT JUSTICE

Justice is the leading tween clothing brand, empowering young girls to express their individuality through fashion. With a commitment to inclusivity, creativity, and confidence, the collaboration with Minecraft continues Justice's mission of encouraging and supporting tween girls and redefining fashion. Justice is managed by Bluestar Alliance. Additional information about Bluestar Alliance can be found by visiting the corporate website, bluestaralliance.com.

ABOUT THE BAZOOKA CANDY BRANDS

Bazooka Candy Brands is a division of The Bazooka Companies, LLC and produces iconic, high-quality candy products including Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Baby Bottle Pop®, Juicy Drop® Pop, and of course, Bazooka® bubble gum.

ABOUT RING POP

Ring Pop® is the ultimate iconic wearable candy and has been a party favorite since launching in 1977. For over 45 years, Ring Pop has been adored and enjoyed by kids and adults around the world and is known for adding a level of over-the-top fun to any moment, gift or occasion. Being in the Bazooka Candy Brands portfolio that continuously offers innovation to the edible entertainment category, the brand has expanded to produce even more delicious Ring Pop flavors and treats including Jumbo Ring Pop®, Ring Pop Gummy Rings, and Ring Pop Gummy Gems®. Ring Pop is available in the fan-favorite fruity flavors of Strawberry, Blue Raspberry, Watermelon, Berry Blast, and many more tasty flavors.

