Justice Re-launches With New Spring Merchandise on Shopjustice.com

"We are very excited to bring the Justice brand and products back to our customers. We have a strong connection to our customer and have been working hard over the past months to bring both Mom and girl the assortment, quality and experience they expect and are looking for from Justice. With our new website, we have made shopping for her favorite styles and products even easier." said Brad Hollo, SVP of Marketing & Ecommerce.

This is just the beginning as Justice has some exciting and unexpected newness to share with tween girls everywhere. Not only will there be more of what they love and expect from Justice, but let the countdown begin for new product categories, including unexpected accessories, tech, home, and so much more.

"Our goal is to create the best shopping experience with the best products for the tween girl, while also expanding Justice's reach and footprint," commented Ralph Gindi, Co-Founder of Bluestar Alliance. Shopjustice.com is our opportunity to speak directly to our consumer and is an important channel to easily reach our dedicated customer, and mom, where she is already shopping – while providing the latest on trend products across a wide variety of categories."

As Justice begins its next chapter, the brand will continue to be there for girls and moms alike. We are so excited to share! Follow Justice on social to stay engaged and up to date on all things Justice. The best is yet to come, stay tuned!



About Justice

Justice is the premier tween girls' specialty retailer, building exciting and powerful connections through fashion and fun. We create apparel and lifestyle products that celebrate every girl's unique sense of self. From must-have trends to pop-culture, the Justice brand is all about inspiriting and empowering every girl, every day. Your girl is the heart of Justice.

