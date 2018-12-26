Justice Watch Radio With Attorney Zulu Ali Announces National Syndication on the GAB Radio Network

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After airing on CNBC affiliate KCAA radio, broadcasting to the Riverside and San Bernardino County, California community on 106.5 FM, 102.3 FM, and 1050 AM for the past year, Justice Watch with Attorney Zulu Ali has announced national syndication on the GAB Radio Network scheduled to begin December 30, 2018. The program will continue to broadcast on KCAA but will make its broadcast available to a national audience through radio stations around the country.

Attorney Zulu Ali & The Justice Watch Crew

Justice Watch with Attorney Zulu Ali broadcasts live every Sunday from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (PST); however, dates and times of broadcast will vary depending on station and time zone; some broadcasts will be pre-recorded.

Attorney Zulu Ali along with the Justice Watch Crew: Executive Producer and Co-Host Rosa Nunez; Co-Host Michael "Bilal" Clark; Expert Commentator Dr. Aquil Basheer; and Program Administrator Charito Ali discuss a vast number of legal and social justice issues to inform the listeners and to foster a strong sense of community. Attorney Zulu Ali and the Justice Watch Crew have provided their listeners with informative discussions, debates, and information on criminal and social justice topics ranging from Police Brutality and the Immigration crises to Prison Reform and Juvenile Justice.

According to Attorney Ali, "the focus of our broadcast is to provide an honest analysis and viable solutions to the criminal and social justice crisis in America and the world from a Black, Brown, working class, and socially disadvantaged perspective; and use our platform to motivate our listeners to be informed and part of the solution."

Host, Attorney Zulu Ali, is a former Police Officer, U.S. Marine Corps veteran, and an award- winning trial lawyer who focuses on representing persons accused of crimes, immigrants, victims of discrimination, persons seeking civil justice; and defendants and victims at the international criminal court at The Hague, Netherlands. In 2017, Attorney Ali was recognized as one of the most influential African American Leaders in Los Angeles by the National Action Network.

Executive Producer and Co-Host Rosa Nunez is a first generation graduate from the University of California Irvine where she pursued a degree in Political Science and International Studies. As a daughter of immigrants growing up in a low income community, Rosa was motivated to pursue a career with a focus on international human rights. Throughout the years she has developed a passion for service and has been awarded various scholarships for her work both domestically and internationally.

Co-Host Michael "Bilal" Clark is former gang member from South Central Los Angeles and now an entrepreneur, motivational speaker and youth mentor. After spending over two decades of his life in the penal system. Bilal has returned back to the community with a serious determination to help correct and uproot some of the criminal mindsets that he once helped create. He is the founder and Executive Director of Motivateum Youth Mentoring Group which is a nonprofit youth organization that deals with at-risk youth.

Justice Watch in-house Expert Commentator Dr. Aquil Basheer has been described as "One of the Nation's most premier Violence Intermediation Professionals, Elite Public Safety Experts and Hard Core Gang Intervention Specialists." He instructs & consults worldwide, has founded Maximum Force Enterprises and the Professional Community Intervention Training Institute (PCITI). He was awarded a Doctorate of Humanities from the Chicago School of Professional Psychology.

For more information on affiliate stations and broadcast times, contact Justice Watch Radio at 888-410-7250.

