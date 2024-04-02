Justice x Minecraft Pixel-Perfect Fashion Collection, Only at Walmart

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Girl's fashion leader Justice is excited to announce its newest collaboration with the global sensation, Minecraft. The limited-edition collection for girl gamers and blocky enthusiasts alike is available exclusively at Walmart. Dive into the world of Minecraft, where creativity reigns supreme, and take part in the fusion of pixels and fashion like never before.

This epic collection features an array of tops, bottoms, accessories, sleep sets, and swimwear. Snag a favorite item and unlock exclusive in-game content featuring a Justice skin pack*.

Justice x Minecraft Pixel-Perfect Fashion Collection

Kat DePizzo, President of Justice Design Lab, expressed her excitement over the collection, stating, "Our collaboration with Minecraft seamlessly merges the trend right fashion Justice is known for with the creative world of Minecraft. The entire Justice team is committed to delivering unique collaborations that cater to the passions and preferences of all girls. This collection goes beyond clothing; it captures the spirit of Minecraft and tailors it to every tween's style, building on our 20-year mission to champion girls and break style barriers in the fashion industry."

"Walmart is excited to be the exclusive home for the first-ever Justice and Minecraft collaboration," said Gypsy Jo Diessner, Vice President, Kids Fashion, Walmart U.S. "The fashion collection blends the imagination of Minecraft and its pixel-perfect graphics with trendsetting style at incredible prices that we think our customers will love."

Launching on April 1st, the Justice x Minecraft collection is a celebration of all things blocky and beautiful.

About Justice: Justice is the leading tween clothing brand, empowering young girls to express their individuality through fashion. With a commitment to inclusivity, creativity, and confidence, the collaboration with Minecraft continues Justice's mission of encouraging and supporting tween girls and redefining fashion. Justice is managed by Bluestar Alliance. Additional information about Bluestar Alliance can be found by visiting the corporate website, bluestaralliance.com.

About Minecraft:

Minecraft is the best-selling video game of all time with millions of players in every country and territory around the world including Antarctica and the Vatican City. At its core, Minecraft is a game about placing blocks and going on adventures. The Minecraft franchise continues to reach new players through ongoing game updates, games like Minecraft Education, Minecraft Legends, and Minecraft Dungeons, a diverse line of consumer products, a growing library of in-game Marketplace content, books and an upcoming major motion picture.

*Required Minecraft: Bedrock Edition with Minecraft Marketplace (sold separately). Terms apply. More information can be found at Walmart.com/Minecraft.

