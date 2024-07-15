COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Justice, the leading fashion and lifestyle brand for tween girls, is excited to announce their new collaboration with PEANUTS. Together, Justice and PEANUTS has launched an exclusive fashion collection celebrating the beloved cast of characters, including the iconic Snoopy.

Justice x PEANUTS Launch for the Ultimate Back to School Collection

The limited-edition collection, launching just in time for the back-to-school, aims to bring joy and style to tweens everywhere through a vibrant collection. Available exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com, the Justice x PEANUTS & Snoopy collection sets out to empower girls and ignite their imagination through iconic and playful designs – in fresh & trendy back-to-school clothes and accessories.

The new collaboration boasts 40+ SKUs, priced at $4 - $32. Fans of Justice & PEANUTS alike can snag exclusive, limited-edition pieces such as fleece sets, statement tees, stylish backpacks, and varsity jackets, along with cozy pajamas that take kids from a day at school, to their extra-curricular activities, to homework that night.

At its core, the collection embodies the spirit of the PEANUTS characters – like Snoopy and Woodstock – bringing a sense of nostalgia and joy that the back-to-school season can bring. It is undeniable that the cast of characters in PEANUTS – from Snoopy & Woodstock to Charlie Brown – have a timeless and invaluable impact on the media landscape. The friendships portrayed across PEANUTS aligns perfectly with Justice's mission of celebrating friendship, embracing one's unique abilities, and instilling a sense of confidence and creativity in every young girl who wears their clothing.

This back-to-school season, Justice is excited to partner with PEANUTS to not only excite tweens today, but to connect with their guardians who have loved the PEANUTS cast their whole lives as well.

Kat DePizzo, President of Justice Design Lab, shared the team's excitement over the new collection, "Partnering with the iconic PEANUTS crew marks an exciting first for Justice, and we couldn't be more thrilled to bring this beloved universe to life for our customers. This collaboration is truly special, blending the timeless charm of Peanuts with Justice's commitment to empowering young girls through fashion and fun." The Justice x Peanuts / Snoopy Collaboration launched July 8 at Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com.

ABOUT JUSTICE

Justice is the leading tween clothing brand, empowering young girls to express their individuality through fashion. With a commitment to inclusivity, creativity, and confidence, the collaboration with Minecraft continues Justice's mission of encouraging and supporting tween girls and redefining fashion. Justice is managed by Bluestar Alliance. Additional information about Bluestar Alliance can be found by visiting the corporate website, bluestaralliance.com.

ABOUT PEANUTS WORLDWIDE

On October 2, 1950, Charles M. Schulz introduced a brand-new comic strip with an unlikely round-headed hero, "Good ol' Charlie Brown." PEANUTS was born. Soon, readers came to know and love a whole cast of indelible young characters. From humble beginnings in just seven U.S. newspapers, PEANUTS grew to become not only the best-loved comic strip in history, but a true global phenomenon. Today PEANUTS is featured in global online syndication and in thousands of newspapers worldwide; in classic specials, and in mobile apps, stage productions, feature films, and books (hundreds of them). PEANUTS has inspired theme park attractions, public art projects, and every kind of consumer product from pj's to popcorn makers. speaks a universal language—and has also introduced a vocabulary all its own: "Good grief!," "security blanket," "You blockhead!" and "Happiness is… ." For fans everywhere, happiness is PEANUTS.

