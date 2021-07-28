Justice's Online Store Improves Gross Margin and Expense Metrics within 90 Days of Going Live on Nogin Intelligent Commerce

TUSTIN, Calif., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Some 90 days after switching its legacy enterprise ecommerce platform to a new Commerce as a Service (CaaS) approach from Nogin, tween online retailer Justice is realizing strong improvements in profitable topline growth.

Justice (a Bluestar Alliance brand) moved its $250 million online store to Tustin-based Nogin to optimize performance, in part by gaining access to the platform's leading-edge AI, predictive analytics, and R&D.

Justice moved its $250 million online store to Nogin to optimize performance, in part by gaining access to the platform's leading-edge AI, predictive analytics, and R&D. Nugent: "Just as Amazon Web Services was revolutionary for on-demand cloud-hosting, the Nogin platform is a game-changer in ecommerce."

When measured against Justice's legacy platform, notable improvements realized since going live with Nogin's Intelligent Platform in April include:

Reduced shipping costs through algorithms focused on free shipping conversion;

Strengthened gross margin by leveraging customer behavior and interests to reduce discounting;

More efficient paid media spend, allowing Justice to significantly reduce marketing expenses, and

A reduction in fulfillment costs, without sacrificing SLA (service level agreement), resulting in higher customer satisfaction.

"Justice had built a great online store that was a hit with tweens and parents alike. However, as we looked to exponentially grow this business, we recognized the need to move the brand onto a next-generation platform," explained Bluestar COO and Co-Founder Ralph Gindi. "Our partnership with Nogin takes us to that level without the requisite R&D investments and leaves us positioned to build Justice.com into what we hope can ultimately become a $500 million enterprise."

Elaborating on the benefits realized to date from the switch, Gindi added: "By relying on Nogin Intelligent Commerce, experts and services, Justice also gained greater freedom to zero-in on other strategic priorities. We're continuing to evolve the Justice brand by innovating our assortments, exploring deeper connections with our customers and forging new relationships with global social media influencers."

"Just as Amazon Web Services was revolutionary for on-demand cloud-hosting, the Nogin platform is a game-changer in ecommerce," said Jan-Christopher Nugent, CEO of Nogin, which has also delivered Commerce as a Service for such major brands as Honeywell, Hurley, Bebe, Lululemon, True Religion, Yeezy and Charming Charlie.

About Nogin

Nogin delivers Commerce as a Service to leading brands in the fashion, CPG, beauty, health, and wellness industries. The company's Intelligent Commerce product is a full-stack ecommerce platform that includes R&D, sales optimization, and machine learning, along with artificial intelligence-driven marketing and fulfillment. Known for helping global brands keep pace with big retail and drive predictable profitability, Nogin partners with clients to take the ecommerce operation, team, and data from the ground up—typically in less than 90 days. For more information on the company's services, visit nogin.com.

Press Contacts: At Jaffe Communications (908-789-0700), Elisa Krantz, [email protected] or Bill Parness, [email protected]

NOTE TO MEDIA: Nogin CEO Jan-Christopher Nugent is available as a resource for your stories on ecommerce strategy and trends.

SOURCE Nogin