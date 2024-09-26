JusticeServer and Paladin Launch an Integration to Seamlessly Refer Pro Bono Cases

The integration, which will be available to all JusticeServer users for free, will allow legal services organizations to share pro bono opportunities directly to Paladin's platform.

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JusticeServer, a TechBridge solution, and Paladin, the leading pro bono management platform, announced a new, free integration to facilitate pro bono volunteer recruitment. The integration, a first between the organizations, will seamlessly allow pro bono cases in JusticeServer's case management platform to be sent through to Paladin's network, reaching a wider audience of potential volunteers to help low income individuals get the legal assistance they need. JusticeServer was recently certified by HUD as a CMS vendor for data transmission.

Through the partnership, legal services organizations can seamlessly share case data with Paladin's system in real-time by simply clicking a button within JusticeServer. As volunteers express interest in pro bono opportunities on Paladin, their details become accessible for review by the legal services organization. Once a case is assigned, this information automatically flows back to JusticeServer, creating consistent records. The interoperability between systems marks a significant advancement in streamlining pro bono workflows within the ecosystem.

TechBridge and Paladin share a common mission: to facilitate life-changing legal assistance to those who need it most. Post this

With 92% of low income individuals' civil legal needs inadequately met or not met at all, increasing capacity for legal services organizations is a key factor in being able to more successfully serve those who need help. Pro bono attorneys play a vital role in partnering with legal services organizations.

"As Paladin's network of volunteer opportunities grows, it's important to us to continually find ways to make it even easier for lawyers to connect with low-income individuals in need. JusticeServer has an intuitive and well-designed platform to support legal services' organizations pro bono clients, and the integration was a natural next step in amplifying their important work," says Kristen Sonday, CEO of Paladin.

"Both TechBridge and Paladin share a common mission: to facilitate life-changing legal assistance to those who need it most. By joining forces, we are expanding our capacity to support our legal aid partners in helping their communities' most at-risk members. Whether it's preventing homelessness, facilitating child adoptions, or securing veterans' VA benefits, the impact of timely and effective legal intervention cannot be overstated. This partnership will expand the reach and efficiency of our pro bono services across the country. Together, JusticeServer + Paladin means more volunteer attorneys can quickly identify and take on cases where their legal expertise can make a significant difference. Together, we will ensure that more individuals receive the legal support they need, ultimately transforming lives and strengthening our communities," says Clint Bailey, TechBridge Chief Executive Officer.

JusticeServer and Paladin will host a joint webinar on Thursday, October 3, 2024, from 12:00 to 12:45 pm Eastern, showcasing their latest integration, designed to streamline the process of connecting nonprofits with pro bono attorneys. The webinar will include a live demo and in-depth discussion on how this integration empowers organizations to seamlessly edit cases and publish them to selected referral streams in Paladin. Join us to see how this integration can revolutionize your pro bono recruitment process! https://techbridge.org/events/justiceserver-webinar-october-2024/

Organizations interested in leveraging the free integration can get started by reaching out to [email protected] .

About TechBridge

TechBridge is a national 501(c)nonprofit organization that equips other nonprofits on the frontline of alleviating the causes of generational poverty with technology. TechBridge supports these nonprofits in expanding the impact of their mission for the millions of men, women, and children who are seeking aid in the areas of hunger relief, homeless support, social justice, and workforce development. For additional information, visit: www.TechBridge.org

About Paladin

Paladin's mission is to increase access to justice by helping legal teams run more efficient pro bono programs. The company partners with top law firms, in-house corporate teams, and bar associations to centralize pro bono intake, intelligently distribute casework, and track pro bono impact. For additional information, visit: joinpaladin.com

SOURCE TechBridge, Inc.