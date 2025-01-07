JUSTIN ALEXANDER GROUP RECOGNIZES YEAR-TO-DATE GROWTH AND SUCCESS

Justin Alexander Group unveiled its online shopping platform, Justin Alexander Studio , offering customizable special occasion gowns deliverable in just two weeks, bridging the gap between short delivery times that digital shoppers have come to expect with the option for custom dresses that traditional bridal shoppers are accustomed to purchasing. These looks are made to order in the USA, produced with sustainable production practices and made by the brand's tailors within two weeks of purchase.

"We understand that weddings come in all shapes and sizes, each with its own timeline - Not every bride has or needs months leading up to their big (or intimate) day or special occasion," states Justin Warshaw, CEO of Justin Alexander Group. "We want to recognize the uniqueness of each bride and bridal party by offering gowns that are customizable to their preferences and still available in a short delivery window."

This concept emphasizes sustainability by reducing its carbon footprint through US-based production, while leveraging advanced technology to streamline customization and reduce waste. The platform also sells intimates, casual wear, home and personal fragrance and limited edition pieces from its collaborations.

One of those collaborations launched in April 2024 married graffiti street art with traditional bridal designs. Justin Alexander Signature partnered with Milan-based street artist, Sexsdreams , born Gioele Corradengo, for their Spring/Summer 2025 campaign, "Verses in Contrast." The collaboration was first teased during New York Bridal Fashion Week and then brought to life on the runway in a well attended show at Milano Bridal Week. It is another example of the group taking a bold step forward and pushing the boundaries between traditional and modern looks for today's bride.

That philosophy also came to life in the brand's FW25 collection, Nocturne Symphony, which was unveiled at New Bridal Fashion Week in October. Nocturne Symphony is a collection inspired by the night and designed for the bride who dares to dream. This season begins with signature modern seaming and structured corsets, harmonizing with unexpected elements like exaggerated basque waists and couture volume. As the collection crescendos, it introduces gowns adorned with intricate 3D florals, laser-cut appliqués, and rich floral jacquards and brocades. Silver crystal diamantes, pearls, and corded Alençon laces add a touch of brilliance. The Fall/Winter 2025 collection is a beautifully orchestrated composition of artistry and design.

As a household name in the bridal industry, the brand also kicked off an educational partnership series this year with the prestigious London College of Fashion and Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York, two institutions renowned for their rigorous academic programs and cutting-edge design and technology. Under Warshaw's oversight, London College of Fashion students focused on cultural sustainability while FIT students in New York were asked to delve deep into the decadent bridal history of the 1920s to 1970s. The program set new paradigms to inspire change that resonates with evolving cultural and fashion landscapes, accomplished through Warshaw's mentorship of the students, engaging with them through guest lectures and providing feedback on their designs and concepts.

Also in 2024, Justin Alexander Group, its leadership and its brands were recognized throughout the world for excellence in bridal. At the European Bridal Awards, Justin Alexander Group was named Best Bridal Supplier. At the Bridal Buyer Awards, the Justin Alexander Grove gown was acknowledged as Best Gown. The company has received such honors consistently dating back to 2001.

On the philanthropic front, VOW For Girls is Justin Alexander Group's chosen charity partner because their mission aligns with the company's values of enabling girls and women to access better opportunities to improve their lives. $10 from every product sold from the Thanks & Goodluck accessories line goes to Vow For Girls and has resulted in over $110k in donations this year, facilitating programs such as girls' leadership clubs and community programs and helping to keep girls in school.

Support for VOW For Girls will continue into 2025, along with the expansion into new categories including shoes, jewelry and more via the Studio platform so the brand can cater to the bridal party and beyond. For more information about Justin Alexander Bridal Group and its family of brands, follow @justinalexander on Instagram and visit www.justinalexander.com.

About Justin Alexander Group: American-owned and headquartered bridal company, Justin Alexander Group, encompasses a portfolio of globally recognized brands including Justin Alexander Signature , Justin Alexander , Adore by Justin Alexander , Lillian West , Sincerity Bridal , Thanks&Goodluck , as well as esteemed luxury partners Viktor&Rolf Mariage and Savannah Miller . Headquartered in New Jersey, the company owns and operates distribution centers servicing 70 countries and over 2,200 boutiques worldwide, providing outstanding service to wholesale partners and brides globally. Through innovative creativity, successful omni-channel marketing, and a commitment to inclusivity, the brand continues to enchant brides worldwide and solidify its position as home to leading bridal brands. You can learn about Justin Alexander Group by visiting www.justinalexander.com and follow along on Instagram @justinalexander.

