Justin Arasin Joins US Realty Advisors as Head of Capital Formation & Product Development

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- US Realty Advisors, LLC ("USRA"), a $3.9 billion real estate firm focused over the past 34+ years on single tenant net lease investing, announced that Justin Arasin has joined USRA as Managing Director, Head of Capital Formation and Product Development. He will lead the firm's strategic distribution effort, which includes overseeing client development, investor relations and product innovation.

"As we launch the raise for our fifth net lease fund and look to expand USRA's product offerings, Justin is a perfect addition to help us reach a wider market and develop products aligned with the needs of wealth advisors and institutional investors alike. We are excited to have Justin join our team and believe that USRA's three decades of investment experience, combined with his deep network of relationships and vast distribution success, will fuel our growth" said Managing Partner, David Grazioli.

"Our efforts to build a recognizable brand in the industry have been centered around transparent and long-standing partnerships with our investors. We are excited to thoughtfully scale the business while still delivering consistent, market-leading returns to our clients. I am looking forward to closely working alongside Justin as we embark on the next phase of our growth" added Partner, Andrew Harris.

Arasin joined USRA from Nuveen, a $1.1T asset management firm specializing in Real Estate ($155B AUM), Private Capital, and Real Asset strategies, where he was Head of Alternative Investments Distribution. He has extensive alternative investment business development experience spanning almost 20 years, building and leading sales organizations focused on both the Wealth and Institutional channels.

He commented that "US Realty Advisors is a well-capitalized, tenured real estate investment and asset management firm that is admired across the real estate industry. I strongly believe the current environment has created opportunities which the team will be able to build upon given our unique sourcing model, creativity, flexibility and strong credit underwriting skills. I am very excited at the opportunity to partner with my colleagues and further develop our footprint in the real estate investor community."

SOURCE U.S. Realty Advisors, LLC