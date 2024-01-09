Justin Arasin Joins US Realty Advisors as Head of Capital Formation & Product Development

News provided by

U.S. Realty Advisors, LLC

09 Jan, 2024, 11:00 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- US Realty Advisors, LLC ("USRA"), a $3.9 billion real estate firm focused over the past 34+ years on single tenant net lease investing, announced that Justin Arasin has joined USRA as Managing Director, Head of Capital Formation and Product Development.  He will lead the firm's strategic distribution effort, which includes overseeing client development, investor relations and product innovation.

 "As we launch the raise for our fifth net lease fund and look to expand USRA's product offerings, Justin is a perfect addition to help us reach a wider market and develop products aligned with the needs of wealth advisors and institutional investors alike.  We are excited to have Justin join our team and believe that USRA's three decades of investment experience, combined with his deep network of relationships and vast distribution success, will fuel our growth" said Managing Partner, David Grazioli.

"Our efforts to build a recognizable brand in the industry have been centered around transparent and long-standing partnerships with our investors.  We are excited to thoughtfully scale the business while still delivering consistent, market-leading returns to our clients.  I am looking forward to closely working alongside Justin as we embark on the next phase of our growth" added Partner, Andrew Harris.

Arasin joined USRA from Nuveen, a $1.1T asset management firm specializing in Real Estate ($155B AUM), Private Capital, and Real Asset strategies, where he was Head of Alternative Investments Distribution.  He has extensive alternative investment business development experience spanning almost 20 years, building and leading sales organizations focused on both the Wealth and Institutional channels.

He commented that "US Realty Advisors is a well-capitalized, tenured real estate investment and asset management firm that is admired across the real estate industry.  I strongly believe the current environment has created opportunities which the team will be able to build upon given our unique sourcing model, creativity, flexibility and strong credit underwriting skills.  I am very excited at the opportunity to partner with my colleagues and further develop our footprint in the real estate investor community."

SOURCE U.S. Realty Advisors, LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.