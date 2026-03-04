Justin Brands, Inc. Honored at American Advertising Awards Gala in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Justin Brands, Inc., a leader in Western lifestyle and footwear, proudly announces its recognition at the American Advertising Awards Gala hosted by the American Advertising Federation (AAF) Fort Worth. The company earned top honors for its creative and engaging marketing campaigns, underscoring Justin Brands' commitment to storytelling that resonates with audiences.

Justin Boots took home the prestigious Crystal Award for its Team Justin Rodeo Athletes campaign in the Branded Content & Entertainment, Non-Broadcast category. The campaign highlighted the skill, dedication, and spirit of Justin-sponsored rodeo athletes, connecting fans with the stories behind the boots and brands they love.

Additionally, Tony Lama's Dia de los Muertos campaign was recognized with a Silver Addy in the same category. The campaign celebrated the rich cultural tradition of Dia de los Muertos through compelling visuals and storytelling that engaged the community and reinforced the brand's dedication to authentic, culturally relevant content.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by the AAF Fort Worth for these campaigns," said Taylor Morton, Public Relations Manager at Justin Brands. "Our team works tirelessly to bring the stories of our athletes, customers, and heritage to life, and these awards affirm the creativity and passion behind our marketing efforts."

The American Advertising Awards, known as the Addys, celebrate excellence in advertising across all media and disciplines. Winning a Crystal Award and a Silver Addy reflects Justin Brands' innovative approach to branded content and its ability to connect with audiences in meaningful ways.

For more information about Justin Brands and its award-winning campaigns, visit www.justinboots.com and www.tonylama.com .

