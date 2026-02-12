Justin Carter Joins Sync(d) AI as Founder and Partner

Justin Will Help Drive Organizations to Embrace AI, Automation and Business Agility

DENVER, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sync(d) AI, a Frontier AI firm transforming how organizations run on Microsoft Business Applications, is excited to announce Justin Carter as Founder and Partner. Justin joins Founders Bill Ryan and Mike Posl to expand Sync(d)'s ability to help customers modernize operations, automate critical workflows, and apply AI across the Microsoft Business Applications platform. His leadership strengthens Sync(d)'s mission to streamline processes end‑to‑end, empower employees with intelligent tools, and help businesses of all sizes achieve more.

With two decades in Dynamics 365, automation, and AI, Justin brings a proven track record of helping organizations modernize operations using Microsoft Business Applications. As the most senior Dynamics AX/Finance and Operations Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) in the Americas with 12 years in the program and Microsoft Certified Trainer (MCT), he embodies Sync(d) AI's commitment to guiding businesses through the pressing questions this new era of AI has introduced with the digital transformation journey.

The new age of AI has also introduced a new age of stress. Justin joins Sync(d) AI to help companies assess readiness, modernize business processes, and adopt AI in a way that is sustainable, accessible, and ROI‑driven with the goal making them an innovative, successful, AI early adopter - aligned to the Microsoft vision of being a Frontier Firm.

His experience strengthens a team founded by former Microsoft leaders. Together, they are united by a mission: to make cutting‑edge technology accessible, practical, and people‑focused. Sync(d) AI helps organizations streamline operations using a variety of Business Applications with automation and AI to reduce friction, unlocking real, tangible and measurable business value.

"Over the past two decades, I've been able to be a co-pilot for a number of organizations in their digital transformations towards modern ERPs and CRMs and from on-premises applications to the cloud. I'm now excited to join Sync(d) AI to be a trusted co-pilot for organizations' AI transformations," said Justin.

SOURCE Syncd AI