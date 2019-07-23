Justin Ferrabee Named CEO of Mazooma, Inc.

"There's huge momentum in the industry right now as more and more US states legalize sports betting," says Justin Ferrabee. "Mazooma is poised as a frontrunner in this growing segment, and I'm excited to lead the company at such a pivotal time."

Mr. Ferrabee has extensive experience in the payments ecosystem, most recently as Chief Operating Officer for Payments Canada, the organization responsible for Canada's payment clearing and settlement infrastructure, processes and rules. There he had strategic oversight for many critical operational initiatives and industry modernization activities. Under his leadership, Payments Canada became the foremost voice in Canada's payments environment.

"With Justin's payments industry expertise and success in driving growth and innovation, he was the clear choice to propel our company into the future," says Izabela Wakabayashi, representing the Board of Directors. "Now is the right time for a leader like Justin, and we are so pleased to welcome him to our team."

Mr. Ferrabee will be instrumental in scaling Mazooma while continuing to innovate in the service of the company's merchant clients and customers.

Mazooma, Inc. is an innovative financial technology company that provides real-time, bank account level data intelligence and bank-verified payment processing for licensed online gaming and sports betting merchants in regulated U.S. markets. Mazooma's patented online banking verification technology has been used by millions of consumers, processed over $35 Billion in volume, and can be found on the checkout of every regulated igaming operator in the country.

