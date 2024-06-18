Justin Flom Becomes #1 Most Viewed YouTube Short Creator of All Time With Cinderella Transformation Video

The Short Breaks the Most Viewed Record with Over 1,500,000,000 Global Views

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Creator Justin Flom has achieved a historic milestone as his most viewed YouTube Short surpassed the most viewed record in the platform's history. The video , featuring Flom's signature blend of whimsical humor, magic and captivating storytelling, has garnered unprecedented global attention, amassing over 1,500,000,000 views.

"I am thrilled and humbled by the overwhelming response," said Flom. "My videos are about sharing wonder and sparking moments of joy, and to see so many people around the world enjoying and sharing this moment is truly special."

Flom is an entertainer, content creator, and data analyst who understands how to hack the algorithm to capture the attention of billions. Flom's audience continues to grow as he consistently is creating content that intentionally unites people, brands, and other creators with humanity and a deeper sense of realness.

Thoughtful in his approach, the viral success of Flom's video underscores his ability to break through the algorithm and to give viewers around the globe entertaining content that stops the scroll.

About Justin Flom:

Maverick creator Justin Flom, known as a magician before entering into the realm of social media, has garnered billions of views (about 1.5 billion a month), yet maintains a relatively anonymous presence in his videos, defying trends, algorithms, and even the primary rule of magicians. Formerly seen on tours or television tricking celebrities with his magic, Flom is dominating platforms like YouTube and TikTok, crafting content that hacks algorithms and captivates audiences worldwide. Renowned for his spray paint artistry and the whimsical "Trap-Door-House" featured in his videos, Flom's creative genius transforms ordinary spaces into realms of fantasy and amusement. Unconventional in his approach, Flom views himself more as a data analyst allowing backend data to dictate his content strategy rather than personal preference. Ultimately, his success lies in his ability to align his creations with the preferences of the internet, embodying the adage that it's not about what he likes, but what the internet likes.

