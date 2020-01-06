Justin Hill to Join Healthpeak™ as Senior Vice President - Medical Office Properties

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) announced today that Justin Hill will join the Company as Senior Vice President – Medical Office Properties, effective January 21, 2020. Mr. Hill will be responsible for business development in Healthpeak's Medical Office segment.

Mr. Hill joins Healthpeak from JLL, a leading global commercial real estate services company, where he served as Executive Vice President, Healthcare Capital Markets. Prior to joining JLL, Mr. Hill worked at Welltower Inc. from 2008 to 2018, most recently serving as Senior Vice President – Business Development.

Mr. Hill holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, a Master of Science from the University of Toledo, and a Bachelor of Science from Ohio University.

"The addition of Justin to our team underscores our commitment to growing our Medical Office segment," said Scott Brinker, Healthpeak's President and Chief Investment Officer. "Justin's experience and relationships will prove invaluable to growing our medical office flow business."

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth. For more information regarding Healthpeak, visit www.healthpeak.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, among other things, Healthpeak's expectations regarding the appointment of Mr. Hill as a Senior Vice President and his contributions to Healthpeak's Medical Office business. These statements are made as of the date hereof, are not guarantees of future events or performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors—many of which are out of Healthpeak's and its management's control and difficult to forecast—that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the possibility that Mr. Hill's anticipated start date is delayed or that he does not join Healthpeak at all, as well as risks described from time to time in Healthpeak's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Healthpeak assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update any of the foregoing or any other forward-looking statements as a result of new information or new or future developments, except as otherwise required by law.

