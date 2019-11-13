Justin Kaler and Kylie Kehres Join Network Partners' Leadership Team

WARSAW, Ind., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Network Partners announces Justin Kaler and Kylie Kehres to join the Leadership Team consisting of Network Partners' President & COO, EVP, VPs and Directors.

"We are fortunate to have Kylie and Justin join Network Partners' Leadership Team. These highly respected industry leaders will continue enhancing our capabilities to meet the needs of our current and future clients," said Tim Early, President & COO of Network Partners. "Having Kylie and Justin join our team of outstanding professionals builds on our momentum for continued success!"

Justin Kaler comes to Network Partners as a Director of Client Solutions with a decade of leading numerous projects and marketing teams at Zimmer Biomet. He earned his Master of Business Administration from Indiana University.

"Network Partners' foundation is built on teamwork and dedication to help clients get their products to patients. My role expands the client engagement model the team has built and leads the university outreach strategy for Network Partners' Apprentice Programs. I'm honored to be part of this great organization focused on helping our clients complete projects on time, every time," said Justin Kaler on his role with Network Partners.

Kylie Kehres joins Network Partners as the Controller with seven years' experience in various financial roles at Zimmer Biomet. She holds a Certified Public Accountant license in the state of Indiana.

"I am eager to join Network Partners, to be part of a high growth company that puts their mission and people at the forefront of everything they do," said Kylie of joining Network Partners. "As the company continues to grow, I'm excited to help shape the financial infrastructure which will drive value for our clients and team members alike."

Adding key leaders to the team is critical to the company's overall growth strategy and enhances the internal structure to support its medical device, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical clients.

About Network Partners

Network Partners is a professional services firm that helps clients complete the work necessary to provide their products to patients serving the medical device, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries with core competencies in Regulatory Affairs, Medical Writing, Packaging Engineering, Labeling, Quality and Project Management.

Follow Network Partners on LinkedIn for company and industry updates - https://www.linkedin.com/company/network-packaging-partners/

Media Inquiries

Renea Miller

renea.miller@networkpartners.com

574-377-7151

SOURCE Network Partners

Related Links

https://www.networkpartners.com

