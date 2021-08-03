Justin Moore Set To Perform In Hanahan, SC

Justin hits the road on the heels of his sixth studio album, STRAIGHT OUTTA THE COUNTRY, which includes the single, "We Didn't Have Much." With 1.6 billion streams, Moore's latest album follows chart toping, LATE NIGHTS AND LONGNECKS, with its two #1's, "Why We Drink" and Justin's heartfelt tribute to fallen soldiers, "The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home." Joining Justin will be #1 songwriter, Adam Sanders, with over 100 million streams and 2021 American Idol winner, Chayce Beckham.

For more information and tickets, visit FriendlySky.com/JustinMoore .

