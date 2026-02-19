Justin Nihiser, Barry Gibson, and Matt Rogers Acquire WonderPlay Brands, Parent Company of Kidcreate Studio

Partnership to Accelerate Growth, Strengthen Franchise Performance, and Elevate Youth Art Enrichment Nationwide

HOUSTON, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Justin Nihiser, Barry Gibson, and Matt Rogers today announced their majority acquisition of WonderPlay Brands, the parent company of Kidcreate Studio, a leading youth enrichment franchise focused on art, creativity, play, and childhood development.

Kidcreate Studio operates a national network of studios delivering hands-on art and science, project-based programming, camps, parties, and classes for children and families. The brand has earned strong loyalty from parents through its accessible model, consistent experience, and emphasis on creativity, confidence, and joy.

"This partnership represents a rare opportunity to steward one of the largest retail-based children's art franchise platforms in the country," said Justin Nihiser. "WonderPlay Brands gives us the scale, brand trust, and unit-level momentum to meaningfully elevate youth art enrichment in the U.S., not just by growing locations, but by investing in exceptional programming and the ongoing development of modern, differentiated curriculum. Our goal is simple: serve more families, in more communities, with a creative experience that is both developmentally thoughtful and operationally excellent."

Under the new ownership group, WonderPlay Brands will continue operating under its existing curriculum and studio model, led by President Mark Nicpon and Founder and Chief Creative Officer Lara Olson, while benefiting from enhanced shared services, improved marketing systems, and clearer franchise development strategies. Near-term priorities include strengthening franchise performance, accelerating disciplined growth into high-potential markets, and building scalable playbooks to support long-term expansion.

"The business benefits from a straightforward model and a franchise system that is well-positioned for expansion," said Barry Gibson. "By investing in infrastructure, franchisee support, and financial rigor, we see a clear path to improving unit economics and building durable enterprise value."

"Parents choose WonderPlay because it delivers meaningful experiences, not just childcare or entertainment," said Matt Rogers. "We're excited to sharpen the brand narrative, elevate marketing execution, and ensure that the experience, from first touch to in-studio delivery, reflects the quality families expect."

"From the beginning, my goal has been to make high-quality art and science enrichment accessible to as many children as possible," said Lara Olson. "This partnership allows us to scale that mission alongside a group that shares our passion, values, and belief in the impact of what we do. It represents an important next chapter for the brand, creating the operational support and strategic infrastructure needed to expand thoughtfully while staying true to the core experience families have come to love."

The acquisition reflects the group's broader strategy to partner with proven, founder-led youth enrichment concepts and build them into institutional-quality platforms without sacrificing brand integrity or customer experience.

About Justin Nihiser, Barry Gibson, and Matt Rogers

Justin Nihiser, Barry Gibson, and Matt Rogers are experienced operators with deep backgrounds in youth enrichment, franchising, finance, and brand-led growth. Nihiser has led nationally scaled franchise brands including Code Ninjas, Brain Balance, and School of Rock, overseeing the sale and development of more than 300 locations. Gibson brings global financial leadership and youth enrichment CFO experience, while Rogers contributes senior-level expertise in marketing, brand building, and market expansion. Together, the group focuses on scaling proven youth-focused concepts with operational rigor and meaningful impact for families.

About Kidcreate Studio

Founded in 2008 in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Kidcreate Studio is a children's art enrichment franchise offering hands-on art and science classes, camps, and parties designed to inspire creativity and confidence. What began as a single neighborhood studio has grown into a nationwide network of franchise locations delivering developmentally appropriate, project-based programming in welcoming studio environments. Kidcreate Studio is part of WonderPlay Brands and continues to expand across the United States. For more information, please visit www.kidcreate.com.

