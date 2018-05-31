Justin Schriefer Racing Aims For Record Breaking Weekend in Pro Nitro Funny Car at NHRA Nationals

JOLIET, Ill., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Funny car pilot Justin Schriefer Racing (JSR) is coming back to his home track for the Route 66 Nationals in Joliet, IL to compete in NHRA Pro Nitro Funny Car. During last year's stellar performance at the Chevy US National in Indianapolis, Justin set personal best record after personal best.

Justin Schriefer Racing Car Justin Schriefer - Driver

After screaming down the track with four consecutive 300+ mph runs in a tenth of 4 seconds, Justin Schriefer set the record for fastest average qualifying speed at the US Nationals. This weekend, Justin Schriefer Racing is looking forward to having repeat success during the NHRA Nationals at Route 66.

"I am surrounded by great people. My loving and supportive wife, a great team of crew members and sponsors all of whom are my best friends," stated Justin Schriefer Racing. "With the help of those around me we put on a great performance like the fans saw at Indy!"

During the Chevy US Nationals in Indianapolis in 2017, Justin Schriefer Racing was leading up to a 3 second pass when they dropped a hole about 700 feet out in eliminations. Leading up to, Justin Schriefer Racing ran 4.16 @ 304 MPH in Q2, 4.13 @ 305 MPH in Q3, 4.08 @ 310 MPH in Q4 and 4.03 @ 313 MPH in Q5.

"In 2018, with the continuing effort and hard work in the off seasons, our chance at that Wally is great. We hope to bring home that Wally here at my favorite and home track of Route 66 in Joliet!"

The Justin Schriefer Racing season debut would not be possible without the support of Renzo Excavating, Westside Tractor Sales, Konrad Construction, Local 150 Operating Engineers, Acme Auto Parts, ARP, Champion, Clevite, Coating Specialties, Crank it Media, Felpro, Hogswipe, Joliet Suspension, Pearl Dodge, PolyDyn TX7, Rad Rides by Troy and Trick Titanium.

Justin Schriefer Racing will kick off their Mello Yello Drag Racing Series season with the JEGS Route 66 NHRA Nationals taking place May 31-June 3 at Route 66 Raceway in Joliet, Ill.

ABOUT JUSTIN SCHRIEFER RACING

Justin Schriefer Racing (JSR) is a professional Nitro Funny Car Racing Team based out of Grant Park, Illinois. Justin Schriefer Racing competes in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series. In addition to Nitro Funny Car, Justin Schriefer is currently a member of the Midwest Top Sportsman. For more information, visit: www.justinschrieferracing.com

