Justin Soffer Joins FoundersCard as Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FoundersCard, a community of more than 30,000 Members comprised of the world's most successful and influential entrepreneurs and business professionals, announced today that Justin Soffer has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer.

Prior to joining FoundersCard, Justin served in a variety of roles at Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO), most recently as Vice President of Marketing. During his tenure at Travelzoo, the company grew to more than 28 million members worldwide. Justin also co-managed a venture investing fund, Tsai Ventures, a division of Tsai Capital Corporation, leading the investment in CrowdTangle, which was acquired by Facebook.

"Following a decade of building our strong community and a network of more than 500 benefits from premium global brands, we are excited to have Justin join our executive team. His experience and talent align extremely well for our next phase of our growth," said Eric Kuhn, Founder and CEO of FoundersCard.

"Before joining FoundersCard I spoke with dozens of Members who told me over and over again that FoundersCard Membership was worth many thousands of dollars per year," said Soffer. "With such a valuable product and millions of qualified senior business executives around the globe, I'm thrilled with the opportunity ahead to accelerate growth," he added.

FoundersCard is a community of more than 30,000 Members comprised of the world's most successful and influential entrepreneurs, innovators, and business professionals. Members receive access to exclusive benefits such as elite travel status, member-only pricing with major airlines and hotels and preferred pricing with leading lifestyle and business brands. Members also enjoy access to invitation-only networking events held throughout the year. FoundersCard has offices in New York, NY and Austin, TX.

