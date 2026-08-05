Justin Sportsmedicine Team® to be Inducted into Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame Class of 2026

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Justin Boots is proud to announce that the Justin Sportsmedicine Team® has been selected as an inductee among the prestigious Class of 2026 going into the Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame.

The Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame honors those who embody the competitive spirit, dedication, and legacy that have defined this iconic rodeo as the Daddy of 'em All since 1897. Inductees include influential athletes, livestock, volunteers, and industry partners who have helped shape the event into one of the most revered celebrations of Western heritage in the world.

For decades, the Justin Sportsmedicine Team has been a cornerstone of athlete care in professional rodeo, providing comprehensive on-site medical support and advancing sports medicine services for rodeo athletes across the country. Their presence at Cheyenne Frontier Days since 1981 has helped ensure competitors receive immediate, expert care in one of the sport's most demanding arenas.

"This induction is an incredible honor for our entire team," said Mike Rich, Executive Director of the Justin Sportsmedicine Team. "Cheyenne Frontier Days represents the highest level of tradition and excellence in rodeo, and we are deeply humbled to be recognized among such a distinguished group of Hall of Fame inductees."

The 2026 Hall of Fame class will be formally recognized during Cheyenne Frontier Days festivities in Cheyenne, Wyoming, continuing a long tradition of celebrating those who have shaped the legacy of the world's largest outdoor rodeo.

The Justin Sportsmedicine Team's induction highlights the critical role of athletic care in rodeo and underscores decades of commitment to the health, safety, and performance of professional rodeo athletes.

ABOUT JUSTIN

Justin is a brand of Western footwear, apparel, and accessories that was founded in 1879 by H.J. Justin. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, and produces a variety of boots for both men and women, including cowboy boots, cowgirl boots, work boots, roper boots, ostrich boots, and casual shoes. Justin also offers a wide range of men's, women's and kids apparel and accessories, including cowboy hats, jeans, belts, handbags, and more. Justin is known for its high-quality craftsmanship and use of premium materials, and has a reputation for being a trusted brand in the western market. For more information, visit justinboots.com.

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SOURCE Justin Boots