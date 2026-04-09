Justin Boots Features the Conductor: The Tried-and-True Work Boot Workers Depend On

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Justin Boots

Apr 09, 2026, 13:30 ET

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Justin Boots, a trusted name in western footwear for over 145 years, is proud to present the Conductor series a fan-favorite work boot trusted by hardworking professionals who spend long hours on their feet. Known for its comfort, durability, and reliable construction, the Conductor work boot continues to be a go-to boot for those who demand performance and support on the job.

Built for Comfort, Performance, and All-Day Wear
Crafted in the USA with high-quality global parts, the Conductor combines time-tested construction with modern performance features. Its standout feature, the Double Comfort® System, utilizes revolutionary orthotic inserts working directly with the Orthotic Texon®/PORON® insole to provide maximum comfort on and off the job.

Key features that make the Conductor a trusted choice:

  • Durable full-grain leather that develops character with wear
  • Double Comfort® System for exceptional all-day support
  • Oil- and slip-resisting polyurethane outsole for traction in demanding environments
  • Electrical hazard (EH) protection on pull-on styles for added workplace safety

Reliable Styles for Every Job
The Conductor adapts to the needs of hardworking professionals:

  • 8″ Lace-Up Work Boot – Classic, supportive, and dependable
  • 10″ Pull-On Work Boot – Rugged, easy to wear, and EH-rated

Proven Performance, Fan-Favorite Status
"The Conductor is a testament to our commitment to quality and performance," said Taylor Morton, Public Relations Manager at Justin Boots. "Workers come back to this boot because it delivers comfort, durability, and reliability day after day. That's why the Conductor remains a trusted choice on job sites everywhere."

The Conductor series is available nationwide at authorized Justin Boots retailers and online at JustinBoots.com.

About Justin
Justin is a brand of Western footwear, apparel, and accessories that was founded in 1879 by H.J. Justin. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, and produces a variety of boots for both men and women, including cowboy boots, cowgirl boots, work boots, and casual shoes. Justin also offers a wide range of men's, women's and kids apparel and accessories, including cowboy hats, jeans, belts, handbags, and more. Justin is known for its high-quality craftsmanship and use of premium materials, and has a reputation for being a trusted brand in the western market. For more information, visit justinboots.com.

Facebook: @JustinBoots | Twitter: @JustinBoots | Instagram: @JustinBoots_ | TikTok: @justin_boots

SOURCE Justin Boots

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