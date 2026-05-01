Justin Boots Launches Prodigy Collection

A New Generation of Work Boots Built for Speed, Strength, and Style

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Justin Boots announced the launch of the Prodigy Collection, a bold new line of work boots engineered for the next generation of workers who demand performance without sacrificing style. Designed with a fast, aggressive aesthetic and built for durability, Prodigy redefines what a modern work boot can be.

Justin's Men's Prodigy Collection. Justin's Markout 11" Steel Toe Boot in Brown.

At the core of the Prodigy Collection is an all-new high-abrasion outsole, developed to withstand the toughest jobsite conditions while keeping pace with today's fast-moving workforce. Paired with an updated, aggressive stitch pattern, the collection delivers both function and edge, bringing a fresh look to a traditionally utilitarian category.

"Today's workforce is evolving, and their gear should too," said Shane Ziegler, Product Designer at Justin Boots. "Prodigy was built for those who want a work boot that performs at a high level but also reflects their personal style. It's durable, versatile, and designed to move with you, not hold you back."

The Prodigy Collection offers a range of options to meet varying job demands, including:

Soft toe and steel toe styles

Waterproof and non-waterproof constructions

Whether facing dry conditions or wet environments, Prodigy is built to adapt, delivering reliable performance without compromise.

With its aggressive design, enhanced durability, and versatile functionality, the Prodigy Collection marks a new chapter for Justin Boots, blending heritage craftsmanship with forward-thinking innovation.

The Prodigy Collection is now available at select retailers and online at JustinBoots.com.

ABOUT JUSTIN

Justin is a brand of Western footwear, apparel, and accessories that was founded in 1879 by H.J. Justin. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, and produces a variety of boots for both men and women, including cowboy boots, cowgirl boots, work boots, and casual shoes. Justin also offers a wide range of men's, women's and kids apparel and accessories, including cowboy hats, cowgirl hats, jeans, belts, handbags, and more. Justin is known for its high-quality craftsmanship and use of premium materials and has a reputation for being a trusted brand in the western market. For more information, visit justinboots.com.

Facebook: @JustinBoots | Twitter: @JustinBoots | Instagram: @JustinBoots_ | TikTok: @justin_boots

SOURCE Justin Boots