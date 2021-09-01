JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery Adds Lewis Cellars To Its Luxury Wine Portfolio

"We are excited to join forces with the JUSTIN team," said Randy Lewis, co-founder of Lewis Cellars. Tweet this

Established in 1992 by Randy and Debbie Lewis as a small family winery, Lewis Cellars produces luxury Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Syrah, Chardonnay, and Sauvignon Blanc. Lewis Cellars' 2013 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon was #1 on Wine Spectator's Wine of the Year list in 2016, noted by editor James Laube as "typifying modern winemaking" with a wine that is expressive and elegant.

"Lewis Cellars has a rich history, superior quality, and a pedigree that made it the perfect winery to help us expand into the Napa Valley region," said Clarence Chia, s enior vice president of marketing, ecommerce and direct-to-consumer for JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery. "We look forward to upholding the Lewis brand, and the essence and ethos that Randy and Debbie established, while helping new audiences learn about and enjoy Lewis's exquisite Napa Valley wine."

Lewis Cellars' passion and process align with the winemaking philosophy and artisanal approach of the JUSTIN portfolio, which features luxury award-winning Bordeaux-style wines from Paso Robles, Calif. The portfolio also includes Sonoma Valley-based Landmark Vineyards, with its Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays, and JNSQ, a California-born Ros é Cru with a French accent.

International Wine Associates (IWA) served as the exclusive advisors to and represented Lewis Cellars in this transaction.

About JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery

Located in Paso Robles, JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery was founded in 1981 and is known for crafting world-class wines using Bordeaux grape varieties, including the iconic ISOSCELES blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, and Merlot. The vineyard estate, located at 11680 Chimney Rock Road, features a Tasting Room, luxury five-star accommodations at the JUST Inn, and a restaurant—making it one of the only wineries on the Central Coast to offer all three options. In September 2018, a new second location, the JUSTIN Downtown Tasting Room, opened, introducing an expansive wine-tasting bar, lounge, and a full dining room that's situated prominently on the square along Downtown City Park in the heart of Paso Robles. In addition to its stellar hospitality, JUSTIN consistently receives top honors around the world, establishing itself as a leader in new-world Bordeaux-style winemaking. JUSTIN wines are available through discerning fine-wine retailers and restaurants throughout the United States, or directly from the winery via JUSTIN's Tasting Rooms, online store, or to members of the exclusive JUSTIN Wine Society wine club. To discover more about JUSTIN, visit www.justinwine.com.

