Justin Vineyards & Winery's Latest Creative Campaign Is Truly "Exceptional From Every Angle"

"JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery continues to be a pioneer in Paso Robles with its nearly 40-year rich history," said Clarence Chia, senior vice president of marketing, ecommerce, and direct-to-consumer for JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery. "This innovative new advertising campaign will help us further distinguish JUSTIN as a leader in the luxury wine category and continue to reach consumers looking for exceptional bottles of wine."

Through Frederik Lieberath's lens, the brand shines in an angular style of photography that is both minimal and modernist, playing up JUSTIN's sophisticated approach to high-quality winemaking.

"We're proud to launch this bold new look that leverages JUSTIN's iconic 'Exceptional from Every Angle' campaign," said Bobby Pearce, chief creative officer for Wonderful Agency. "The technique and craftsmanship that went into creating these beautiful and unexpected geometric designs are a nice complement to JUSTIN's old-world methods and attention to detail when it comes to winemaking."

"My fascination with transforming everyday objects into artistic, one-of-a-kind campaigns was brought to life through my recent work with JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery. The campaign imagery captures the type of visual shift I like to create, similar to some of the other premium and luxury brands I've shot for in the past," said Frederik Lieberath. "The 'Exceptional from Every Angle' advertising campaign reflects the brand's modern and innovative undertones, while remaining true to its elegant timelessness."

JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery produces high-quality, exceptional wine that uses traditional techniques, including hand-harvesting and hand-sorting, and high-quality French oak barrels for aging. The new campaign imagery will further enhance JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery within the multibillion-dollar global wine market and will be featured in four print ads. The ads will spotlight the iconic ISOSCELES, which consistently scores 90+ points; JUSTIFICATION; Cabernet Sauvignon the No. 1 luxury wine of this varietal in the nation; and the ISOSCELES and JUSTIFICATION bottles together, which are inspired by the Left and Right Banks of Bordeaux, France, and JUSTIN's expertise with grape varieties originating from these acclaimed wine-producing regions. The Sauvignon Blanc and Rosé will also be featured in various digital executions.

Makerie Studio—a design studio that specializes in developing showpieces for advertising campaigns, window installations, editorials, and private collectors—collaborated on this project to help showcase JUSTIN as one of California's most dynamic and trend-setting wineries.

"We're excited to release the work stemming from our partnership with JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery and photographer Frederik Lieberath," said Joyanne Horscroft, Makerie Studio. "This campaign brings contemporary artistry to the forefront and further showcases JUSTIN as an exceptional brand."

The entire development of the campaign was handled virtually between Los Angeles and Lieberath's studio in Sweden due to current travel restrictions.

Aside from the new campaign, JUSTIN continues to evolve and reach consumers in new ways in the current digitally driven retail environment with its new social media educational series, "Crush It with JUSTIN," expected to launch later this year, and its ongoing virtual wine tastings, where founder Justin Baldwin discusses all things wine and winemaking, and answers fan questions.

The "Exceptional from Every Angle" campaign includes full-page print ads, which can be found in upcoming lifestyle and wine enthusiast publications, including Departures, Esquire, Food & Wine, GQ, Men's Journal, Rolling Stone, Saveur, Tasting Panel, Wine & Spirits, Wine Enthusiast, and Wine Spectator. The campaign will also be featured in-store and on Instagram (@JUSTINwine) and Facebook (@JUSTINwinery), where fans can follow to receive updates on winery news and upcoming releases.

About JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery

Located in Paso Robles, JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery was founded in 1981 and is known for crafting world-class wines using Bordeaux grape varieties, including the iconic ISOSCELES blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, and Merlot. The vineyard estate, located at 11680 Chimney Rock Road, features a Tasting Room, luxury five-star accommodations at the JUST Inn, and a restaurant—making it one of the only wineries on the Central Coast to offer all three options. In September 2018, a new second location, the JUSTIN Downtown Tasting Room, opened, introducing an expansive wine-tasting bar, lounge, and a full dining room that's situated prominently on the square along Downtown City Park in the heart of Paso Robles. In addition to its stellar hospitality, JUSTIN consistently receives top honors around the world, establishing itself as a leader in new-world Bordeaux-style winemaking. JUSTIN wines are available through discerning fine-wine retailers and restaurants throughout the United States, or directly from the winery via JUSTIN's Tasting Rooms, online store, or to members of the exclusive JUSTIN Wine Society wine club. To discover more about JUSTIN, visit www.justinwine.com.

About Wonderful Agency

Wonderful Agency is the full-service in-house advertising and marketing agency at The Wonderful Company. Dedicated to creative excellence across all media (television, web, print, outdoor, POS, mobile, and social media), Wonderful Agency builds consumer awareness and relevance across The Wonderful Company's brands. This is accomplished by creating effective and innovative campaigns that match the quality of the highest echelon of global firms, while offering an environment that is far more entrepreneurial and fast-paced than a traditional agency. Wonderful Agency is highly integrated in direct brand and product development decisions with company owners, business unit leadership, legal, strategy, and other key stakeholders.

SOURCE JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery

Related Links

http://www.justinwine.com

