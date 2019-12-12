Justine Armour Joins Grey New York As Chief Creative Officer

Michael Houston, Worldwide CEO of Grey Group, said, "We are delighted to welcome Justine to Grey New York. She is bringing her unique creative talents to help our clients build some of the world's strongest brands. Her work sells, entertains and becomes part of the cultural conversation in tune with our 'Famously Effective' philosophy. Her arrival underscores our ongoing investment in assembling the best bench of creative leaders in the world."

Justine Armour: One of Advertising's Most-Lauded Creatives

One of advertising's most-lauded creatives, Justine Armour has worked in Brisbane, Sydney, Portland and Brooklyn. She has spent the last three years at 72andSunny becoming Executive Creative Director, leading the creative department and overseeing clients such as General Mills, Diageo, Spotify, Trojan and Halo Top.

Earlier in her career, Armour spent five years at Wieden+Kennedy. She helped reinvent iconic brands like Chrysler, Dodge, Old Spice, Secret and Herbal Essences and drove market place success.

She began her career in Australia at McCann Erickson Brisbane; cut her teeth working on CPG accounts such as Masterfoods, Frito Lay, Pepsi Co as well as Visa and Mitsubishi at Clemenger BBDO Sydney; oversaw multiple Procter & Gamble brands at Saatchi & Saatchi Sydney and worked on Qantas, Coke, PayPal, Nestlé and Toyota at Publicis Mojo Sydney before coming to the United States.

"Justine brings a deeply impressive creative pedigree, a reputation for work that's famous in the world as well as in the industry, and a thoroughly modern approach to leadership," John Patroulis said. "Not every great creative becomes a great creative leader – Justine has proven again and again, on big brands and at great agencies, that she's both. She's a special talent - a smart, funny and generous human - and we're thrilled she's joining Grey New York at a such an exciting time."

Justine Armour said, "I've been watching with interest at Grey's reinvention over the past couple of years. When they committed 75% of their talent investment to creative, I thought that was radical and I was curious to see how it would play out. Since then, I've seen good people going in, and I've seen really nice work coming out. I will be a force for continuing that momentum as we start a brand new decade together."

This move follows others that show Grey's commitment to bringing best-in-class talent to the agency. Recent hires include Javier Campopiano as Chief Creative Officer, Grey Europe & Global Clients and Cory Berger as Worldwide Chief Marketing Officer.

About Grey



Grey is the advertising network of Grey Group, which ranks among the largest global communications companies. Its parent company Is WPP (NYSE: WPP). Under the banner of "Grey Famously Effective Since 1917" the agency serves a blue-chip roster of many of the world's best known companies: Procter & Gamble, GlaxoSmithKline, Kellogg's, Pfizer, Canon, Marriott Hotels & Resorts, Nestlé, Bose, Google, Volvo, Applebee's, and T.J. Maxx. In recent years, Grey has been named ADWEEK'S "Global Agency of the Year" twice; ADVERTISING AGE's "Agency of the Year" and CAMPAIGN magazine's "Global Network of the Year" in recognition of its creative and business performance (www.grey.com)

Contact: Owen J. Dougherty

212-546-2551

owen.dougherty@grey.com

SOURCE Grey

Related Links

http://www.grey.com

