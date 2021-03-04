Justin's Celebrates 'National Snack Day' With LTO Snack Kit Launch That Is Hard To Get Your Hands On

"When I found out there was a day dedicated to celebrating snacks, I had to find our own way to put a nutty twist on the holiday. That's how we came up with the idea for our limited-time only SNACKsational kits," said Justin Gold, founder of JUSTIN'S ® . "We know people are juggling a lot these days, whether its jumping from one virtual meeting to the next or fueling up for their next adventure. Wherever their day takes them, we've got them covered with a delicious snack. So, get ready, get set, because the first round of snacks is on me!"

JUSTIN'S® SNACKsational kits are filled with delicious, plant-based protein snacks. Whether snack fans need a protein pick-me-up or a sweet treat, Justin's has them covered on-the-go and at home.

SNACKsational Kits will feature a tasty mix of brand fan favorites, including:

JUSTIN'S ® Almond Butter

Almond Butter JUSTIN'S ® Squeeze Packs

Squeeze Packs JUSTIN'S ® Refrigerated Almond Butter Protein Bars

Refrigerated Almond Butter Protein Bars A mix of JUSTIN'S® Nut Butter Cups, including Dark Chocolate Crispy Cups and Mini Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

Be on the lookout for the chance to win JUSTIN'S® SNACKsational Kits all month long on Justin's Instagram page, Instagram.com/Justins. Fans should also pay close attention to #SNACKsational for additional opportunities for the chance to snack sensationally with JUSTIN'S®.

For more information on Justin's, please visit www.Justins.com.

About Justin's

Established in 2004 in the home kitchen of health enthusiast Justin Gold, Justin's supports an on-the-go lifestyle with an extensive line of naturally delicious, high-quality nut butter, USDA-certified organic nut butter cups, and plant-based snacks that deliver great taste, unique texture and convenient nutrition. Justin's was the first nut butter company to market its popular jarred offerings in single-serve 1.15-ounce squeeze packs available in all eleven varieties and marketed the first organic peanut butter cup in its most nostalgic form (2-cup pack). As of 2019, Justin's full line of product offerings are Non-GMO project verified. The brand is not only dedicated to providing superior products with mindfully sourced ingredients, but also actively engages in corporate social responsibility efforts each year, focusing on sustainable packaging and ingredients, pollinator conservation, and hunger relief. For more information please visit Justin's at Justins.com, Facebook.com/JustinsNutButter and Instagram.com/Justins.

