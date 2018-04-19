Justin's Goes Nuts For New Spreads: Classic & Maple Cashew Butter And Cinnamon Almond Butter

"It's quite a big, delicious year for us here at Justin's and we are more than excited to share these three delightfully tasty, new brand extentions," said Justin Gold, founder of Justin's. "Consumers demand damn good taste, options and quality, which is exactly why we knew it was time to open the vault (my notebook, really) and bring out a few new firsts for the brand—from new nuts to new flavors, to the first-ever cashew butter-filled squeeze pack. We're only getting started, but we really look forward to seeing our fans go nuts for our new spreads just as much as we have!"

As a category-leading brand best known for bringing almond butter to the mainstream consumer, Justin's continues to grow the category with the introduction of these one-of-a-kind-grind, and spreadable innovations:

Cashew Butter: A completely new nut and total game changer to the coveted collection, Justin's Cashew Butter goes the extra mile by being the first-ever natural, no-stir cashew butter providing all the tasty, convenient, on-the-go nutrition fans want in a satiating spread. Perfect for changing up the classic brown bagged lunch or whipping up a batch of freshly baked goods, Justin's Cashew Butter is available in two vartieis, Classic—made without added salt or sugar—or Maple—made with 100 percent Organic Maple Sugar—both in jars and portable squeeze packs for a simply delicious delight.

Cinnamon Almond Butter: Spicing up one of Justin's flagship nut butter offerings and being the first new flavor variety since 2010, Cinnamon Almond Butter enters the spreads scene with the subtly sweet promise of 100 percent Organic Cinnamon and all the California almond goodness taste buds can handle, making it a great everyday option. Packed with pure deliciousness for consumers seeking that added variety on-shelf, this new spread pairs perfectly with just about everything—toast, bananas, muffins and more, or even straight from the pack! Available in jars and portable squeeze packs, the snacking possibilities are simply endless.

Justin's new spreads are all Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Gluten-Free, made without additives, artificial flavoring or preservatives, while also being made with Orangutan-Friendly Palm Oil. For more information on availability and where to find the new offerings from Justin's, visit www.justins.com.

About Justin's

Established in 2004 in the home kitchen of health enthusiast Justin Gold, Justin's supports an on-the-go lifestyle with an extensive line of naturally delicious, high-quality nut butters, nut butter snacks and USDA-certified organic peanut butter cups that deliver great taste, unique texture and convenient nutrition. Justin's was the first nut butter brand to market its popular jarred offerings in single-serve 1.15 oz. squeeze packs available in all ten varieties and marketed the first organic peanut butter cup in its most nostalgic form (2-cup pack). The brand is not only dedicated to providing superior products with mindfully-sourced ingredients, but also actively engages in corporate social responsibility efforts, focusing on key brand passion points including pollinator preservation, hunger relief, entrepreneurship and supporting the natural products community. For more information please visit Justin's at Justins.com, Facebook.com/JustinsNutButter and Instagram.com/Justins.

