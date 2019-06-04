Justin's Introduces The World's First Organic Nut Butter Covered Nuts

"It's been 15 years since we first changed the way nut butter was done with my one-of-a-kind grind and, soon after, our original Squeeze Pack. Well, we're at it again with a new plant-based snack—Nut Butter Covered Nuts!" shares Justin Gold, founder of Justin's. "When dreaming up this new creation, I was inspired by the mind-blowingly delicious combination of dipping almonds and cashews directly into our nut butter. Now that we've perfected the idea and brought it to life with Nut Butter Covered Nuts, everyone can enjoy this delicious combination!"

Justin's Organic Nut Butter Covered Nuts are made with USDA certified organic ingredients and are Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten free, dairy free and Kosher. Covered Nuts also contain 2-3 grams of plant-based protein per serving, which aligns with consumer demand for more plant-based foods (showing year-over-year growth of 20%). A true best-in-class snack, Covered Nuts won both EatingWell Magazine and VegNews Best of Expo 2019 Awards at the Natural Products Expo in Anaheim, CA.

"We are super excited to be able to partner with Justin's in launching their Nut Butter Covered Nuts! It's been exactly a year since we first talked about this concept at Expo West, so it's thrilling to finally be able to share it with our guests," said Jason Krolikowski, Senior Category Merchant for Whole Foods Market. "Justin's has been a tremendous partner of Whole Foods Market for years and we are privileged to take that partnership to yet another level with this new line of delicious, better-for-you snacks that will surely be a hit with our guests."

Justin's Organic Nut Butter Covered Nuts will debut at Whole Foods and Sprouts and will be available at additional retailers nationwide in the coming months. They are available in 3 oz. bag, made with a minimum of 25% post-consumer recycled content, for an SRP of $5.99.

In addition to these delightful snack offerings, Justin's also welcomes a new variety to their renowned spreads line-up: Coconut Almond Butter. Made with organic creamed coconut, the latest variety of Justin's Almond Butter will be available at retailers beginning next month in 16 oz. jars and convenient squeeze packs for optimal on-the-go enjoyment.

To learn more about Justin's new Organic Nut Butter Covered Nuts and Coconut Almond Butter, please contact justins@havasformula.com

About Justin's

Established in 2004 in the home kitchen of health enthusiast Justin Gold, Justin's supports an on-the-go lifestyle with an extensive line of naturally delicious, high-quality nut butters, and USDA-certified organic nut butter cups and snacks that deliver great taste, unique texture and convenient nutrition. Justin's was the first nut butter brand to market its popular jarred offerings in single-serve 1.15-ounce squeeze packs available in all ten varieties and marketed the first organic peanut butter cup in its most nostalgic form (2-cup pack). In 2019, the brand again proudly innovated in the snacking space with the world's first organic nut butter covered nuts. Justin's full line of product offerings are Non-GMO project verified. The brand is not only dedicated to providing superior products with mindfully sourced ingredients, but also actively engages in corporate social responsibility efforts each year, focusing on key brand passion points including pollinator conservation, hunger relief, entrepreneurship and supporting the natural products community. For more information please visit Justin's at Justins.com, Facebook.com/JustinsNutButter and Instagram.com/Justins.

