Justin's Makes Strides in Sustainability Journey by Reducing Plastic in Jars

"We're proud of this step we are taking along our sustainability journey to help reduce the impact of our products on the environment by reducing virgin plastic usage," said Penny Andino, VP of Marketing at Justin's. "We are continually seeking more sustainable packaging options and want our fans to feel as good about our packaging as they do about the products inside."

The move to more environmentally friendly jars is in line with Justin's mission, as it contributes to helping reduce the brand's use of virgin plastics. The new 16oz and 28oz jars, which have a slightly different look, will hold the same amount of delicious nut butter as Justin's current jars. This packaging transition is rooted in the brand's ongoing efforts to reduce the environmental impact of its products.

Justin's is also excited to roll out a new variety of its Refrigerated Protein Bars with the launch of the Dark Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Bar. These deliciously chilled bars are made with 11g of plant-based protein, are Non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free, dairy-free, and have 40% less sugar than the leading refrigerated bars*. The bars can be enjoyed straight out of the fridge or up to a week on the go. Visit Justins.com to find a store near you.

*According to IRI L52 ending 2.20.22, the average of the leading refrigerated bars contains 10g of sugar per 40g net weight. Justin's contains an average of 6g of sugar per 40g net weight. Justin's Refrigerated Protein Bars are not a low-calorie food. See nutrition information for calories, fat, saturated fat, and sugar content.

About Justin's

Established in 2004 in the home kitchen of health enthusiast Justin Gold, Justin's supports an on-the-go lifestyle with an extensive line of naturally delicious, high-quality nut butter, USDA-certified organic nut butter cups, and plant-based snacks that deliver great taste, unique texture and convenient nutrition. Justin's was the first nut butter company to market its popular jarred offerings in single-serve 1.15-ounce squeeze packs available in all 11 varieties and marketed the first organic peanut butter cup in its most nostalgic form (two-cup pack). As of 2019, Justin's full line of product offerings are Non-GMO Project verified. The company is not only dedicated to providing superior products with mindfully sourced ingredients, but also actively engages in corporate social responsibility efforts each year, focusing on sustainable packaging and ingredients, pollinator conservation and hunger relief. For more information, please visit Justin's at Justins.com , Facebook.com/JustinsNutButter and Instagram.com/Justins .

SOURCE Justin’s