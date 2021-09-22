Justin’s Welcomes You to The Dark Side with New Super Dark Chocolate Nut Butter Cups

JUSTIN'S® Super Dark nut butter cups are made with 80% Cocoa and 5g of sugar with no added stevia or sugar alcohols. These delicious cups are USDA-certified organic, use Rainforest Alliance Certified Cocoa, Non-GMO project verified and are certified Gluten Free.

"It's been 10 years since we debuted the first-ever 2-pack Organic Peanut Butter Cup to market and are thrilled to offer people another new and delicious confections item," said Justin Gold, founder of the JUSTIN'S® brand. "When dreaming up Super Dark Nut Butter Cups, I was inspired by consumers looking for high-quality, lower sugar candy options. Yet, I did not want to compromise on taste or our high-quality ingredients by using sugar substitutes. That is why we took a super amount of cacao and my one-of-a-kind nut butter to create each super dark cup with 5g of sugar. We can't wait for you to unwrap a cup and take a bite out of the dark side!"

JUSTIN'S® Super Dark Espresso Almond Butter Cups are a perfect combination of nutty almond butter, real espresso, and premium 80% cocoa, developing a truly incredible flavor combination. The Super Dark Peanut Butter Cup takes everything consumers love about JUSTIN'S® original 2-pack Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, but with a super delicious amount of cocoa for a tasty snack to enjoy any time of the day.

Portable and shareable, JUSTIN'S® Super Dark Nut Butter Cups come with six individually wrapped cups in a 4.2oz stand-up bag. The new product packaging was developed to allow consumers to enjoy anywhere and anytime – perfect for stashing in your home pantry or your desk at work. In addition to these delicious treat offerings, Justin's will also be introducing multi-packs of their Dark Chocolate Chip Almond Butter Plant-Based Protein bars, four bars per pack.

Both varieties of Super Dark cups and multi-pack Dark Chocolate Chip Almond Butter Protein Bars are now available at Whole Foods Market. For more information on the JUSTIN'S® brand, please visit www.Justins.com .

About Justin's

Established in 2004 in the home kitchen of health enthusiast Justin Gold, Justin's supports an on-the-go lifestyle with an extensive line of naturally delicious, high-quality nut butter, USDA-certified organic nut butter cups, and plant-based snacks that deliver great taste, unique texture and convenient nutrition. Justin's was the first nut butter company to market its popular jarred offerings in single-serve 1.15-ounce squeeze packs available in all eleven varieties and marketed the first organic peanut butter cup in its most nostalgic form (2-cup pack). As of 2019, Justin's full line of product offerings are Non-GMO project verified. The company is not only dedicated to providing superior products with mindfully sourced ingredients, but also actively engages in corporate social responsibility efforts each year, focusing on sustainable packaging and ingredients, pollinator conservation, and hunger relief. For more information please visit Justin's at Justins.com , Facebook.com/JustinsNutButter and Instagram.com/Justins .

