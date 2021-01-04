JustKN95Masks.com Offers FDA-Approved KN95 Masks for Bulk and Wholesale Orders - Just in Time for President-Elect Biden's Upcoming U.S. Face Mask Mandate

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JustKN95Masks.com (https://justkn95masks.com/) announced that its warehouse was fully stocked with over 250,000 FDA-registered, fully certified KN95 respirators to help meet the growing demand for face masks in the United States. Due to the ongoing shortage of N95 masks for first responders and healthcare workers, the FDA and CDC recently approved the use of KN95 masks as an acceptable alternative to help combat the aerial spread of COVID-19. Demand for face masks in the U.S. is expected to rise dramatically with the incoming Biden Administration, who has vowed to tackle the global pandemic in a three-point plan that includes mandating the use of face masks for all Americans. JustKN95Masks.com offers bulk orders of KN95 masks for wholesale, in addition to bulk orders of disposable masks, with free ground shipping available for both.

KN95 Masks: Equivalent to the N95 mask standard in the United States, this is a high quality respirator mask that blocks greater than 94% of small particles in the air (> 3.0 microns). Comfortable design based on the ergonomics of the face. Ensures tightness without sacrificing comfort, while increasing breathing capacity.

The KN95 Respirator Mask

"Meeting the demand for respirator masks has been an incredible logistical challenge during the pandemic," said JustKN95Masks.com. "We expect that this is only going to continue as infection numbers rise in the upcoming months. And with the impending U.S. mask mandates promised by President-elect Biden, it's important to purchase and secure respirators now for the new year. We are fully stocked."

The recent debate in the U.S. between the merits of N95 and KN95 masks has served to confuse the public about the differences between each mask. An N95 mask is a filtering facemask respirator (FFR) that has been certified by the CDC, approved by the FDA, and is a regular part of the PPE used by healthcare professionals who treat and care for U.S. COVID-19 patients. The mask is worn over the face and nose, is close fitting, and provides a proven filtering barrier with thick layers of specially crafted, synthetic fabric. The mask offers protection against particles as small as 0.3 microns in size, and though the coronavirus is around 0.1 microns in size, it is usually attached to larger objects like water droplets from sneezing or talking. These droplets are easily blocked by N95 masks, which makes the mask an extremely effective piece of protective equipment.

The KN95 masks are constructed in the same way and are nearly identical to N95 masks. Other than slight differences in inhalation/exhalation pressure requirements, the only major difference between the two masks are where they were officially certified: the U.S. or China. At this point, both the CDC and the FDA have fully approved the KN95 for use. This supply of KN95 is not on any excluded lists. The FDA requires that KN95 masks be certified authentic, with official documentation. All of the masks sold by JustKN95Masks.com meet these requirements, with fully downloadable CE KN95, FDA KN95, and KN95 Test Reports verifying this authenticity.

