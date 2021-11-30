JUSTLY Markets Announces Partnership with Invest Green to Provide Insights and Clean Technology Investment Opportunities

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JUSTLY Markets today announced it has agreed to work in partnership with Invest Green, Inc. to provide JUSTLY investors with access to institutional-quality insights and exclusive clean technology investment opportunities. JUSTLY, an impact investing broker-dealer, is focused on providing investors with the opportunity to invest in clean technologies. This partnership supports Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) Capital's mission to offer disruptive solutions for the financial services industry. Invest Green will provide JUSTLY clients with access to its Green Research Bites newsletter as well as investment opportunities curated by a team of proven leaders in cleantech finance.

JUSTLY Markets LLC, formerly Delaware Board of Trade (DBOT), is a FINRA and SEC-registered broker-dealer focused on impact investing and a wholly owned subsidiary of Ideanomics. It aims to provide a curated equity funding platform of private impact investments to advisors, registered investment advisors, family offices, angels, and accredited and non-accredited investors from all income levels. JUSTLY also plans to provide founders seeking to fundraise up to $500+ million with a community of avid supporters and angel investors committed to social and environmental impact companies and initiatives.

"Investor sentiment has been changing over the last several years to reflect conscious, clean, and climate-related investments. Invest Green is a key strategic partner to further our strategy to accelerate our position in the sustainability investing sector," said Paul Karrlsson-Willis, CEO of Justly. "We believe this transformative partnership will enable us to provide our retail investors with opportunities to invest in a diverse portfolio of game-changing companies normally reserved for institutional investors while shaping the future of clean technology finance."

Invest Green, Inc. is a holding and business development company for clean technologies. The team has been involved in this sector since the very beginning of the ESG movement. Its management includes some of the most prolific figures in ESG investing. Dr. Matthew Kiernan, co-founder and Executive Chairman of Invest Green, has been a pioneer in sustainable investing since 1988. He previously founded Innovest Advisors and Inflection Point Capital Management. Andrew McLean, co-founder and CEO of Invest Green, was Managing Director of Inflection Point Capital Management and host of The Eco Capitalist which aired on CNBC World.

"JUSTLY is perfectly aligned with our mission to democratize green investing and bring world class opportunities normally only available to large VC and institutional investors to retail," said Andrew McLean.

Under the terms of the partnership, Invest Green will provide content on ESG related topics for the JUSTLY website, including articles, videos, and its Green Research Bites newsletter, as well as institutional quality investment opportunities curated by the Invest Green team.

JUSTLY Markets LLC serves as an impact broker-dealer by analyzing and curating investment opportunities to help people invest thoughtfully, transparently, and justly.

For more information on JUSTLY Markets, please visit https://investjustly.com.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics is a global company focused on the convergence of financial services and industries experiencing technological disruption. The Ideanomics Mobility division is a service provider which facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators through offering vehicle procurement, finance and leasing, and energy management solutions under an innovative sales-to-financing-to-charging (S2F2C) business model. Ideanomics Capital is focused on disruptive fintech solutions for the financial services industry. Together, Ideanomics Mobility and Ideanomics Capital provide global customers and partners with leading technologies and services designed to improve transparency, efficiency, and accountability, and offer shareholders the opportunity to participate in high-potential growth industries. For more information and news on other Ideanomics investments and subsidiaries, please visit https://ideanomics.com.

