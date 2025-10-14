JustPaid Partners with Competera to Power Invoicing for AI-Driven Retail Pricing Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JustPaid , a leading modern invoicing and payments infrastructure provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Competera , a leading AI-driven pricing platform for enterprise retailers. Under the agreement, Competera has selected JustPaid as its invoicing solution to streamline billing and payments for its clients worldwide.

With retail margins under pressure and pricing complexity growing, Competera empowers enterprise retailers with AI-driven, customer-centric pricing that optimizes base, promo, and markdown decisions using Contextual AI. Now, its customers will benefit from transparent, efficient, and seamless invoicing handled by JustPaid.

"Competera empowers retailers with AI-driven, customer-centric pricing solutions that maximize profitability while strengthening customer loyalty. As we expand, it's important our partners match this standard. With JustPaid, our clients can trust billing and payments will be as clear and reliable as our pricing platform," says Alex Halkin, CEO of Competera.

"We're excited to support Competera as they reimagine pricing for some of the world's leading retailers. Their platform is architected around AI, transparency, and scale and we built JustPaid with the same principles." says Vinay Pinnaka, Co-Founder and Founding Engineer of JustPaid.

"Our role is to make invoicing invisible: predictable, automated, and frictionless. Together, we'll enable Competera to focus on solving pricing complexity — not billing headaches." says Harshith Vaddiparthy, Head of Growth at JustPaid.

For more information or to sign up for JustPaid and Competera, visit justpaid.ai and competera.ai .

About Competera

Competera empowers retailers with customer-centric, AI-driven pricing solutions that deliver optimal prices with speed, precision, and simplicity. Powered by proprietary Contextual AI, the platform continuously analyzes billions of price combinations and more than 20 demand drivers — from competitive dynamics to hyper-local customer behavior — to recommend prices that maximize profitability while strengthening customer loyalty. Since 2017, Competera has optimized more than $60 billion in revenue for 50+ retailers across 18 countries.

About JustPaid

JustPaid provides modern invoicing, billing, and payments infrastructure for B2B SaaS and platform businesses. With a developer-friendly API, smart routing, and embedded payment reconciliation, JustPaid enables its customers to handle all invoicing, subscription, and usage billing needs without building billing systems in-house.

