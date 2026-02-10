Justpoint Law Becomes First AI-Native, Mass Tort Law Firm Approved Under Arizona's ABS

New litigation model uses proprietary AI that identifies dangerous products decades before conventional methods.

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Justpoint, Inc., a consumer-protection company using artificial intelligence to uncover hidden toxins in everyday products, today announced the launch of Justpoint Law, LLP. This follows approval to operate as an Alternative Business Structure (ABS) law firm by the Arizona Supreme Court last July. The approval makes Justpoint Law the first US personal injury/mass tort law firm approved under an ABS framework that uses proprietary AI technology across harm identification, case evaluation, and litigation pathways.

Since its founding in 2018, Justpoint, Inc. has used proprietary AI to detect dangerous products decades before conventional research methods by analyzing billions of data points including medical records, adverse event reports, and scientific literature. The company previously used its technology to provide unique claim insights to outside law firms so they could decide whether to take specific cases. Historically, Justpoint, Inc, through law firm partnerships, has helped more than 10,000 plaintiffs harmed by hidden toxins in prescription and over-the-counter drugs, medical devices, and the environment. Justpoint, Inc. provides technology and research related to product safety, and Justpoint Law, LLP is an independent law firm that represents clients in related mass tort litigation.

"For years, we've built technology to help law firms pursue complex litigation more effectively," said Victor Bornstein, CEO and co-founder of Justpoint, Inc. "With the launch of Justpoint Law, we're applying that same approach directly—building a firm designed from the ground up to handle mass tort cases at scale, while keeping experienced lawyers focused on strategy, judgment, and advocacy for plaintiffs."

A New Model for Consumer Protection

Every year, countless people are harmed by products that manufacturers knew or should have known were dangerous. Regulatory systems and traditional litigation often take decades to identify these harms, compensate victims, and remove harmful substances from shelves. Justpoint Law's approach fundamentally shifts how consumer protection works by proactively identifying emerging safety signals before they become widespread, then pursuing legal accountability guided by scientific merit and the strength of the evidence.

"Launching the firm isn't just about litigation, it's about accountability and harm prevention," Bornstein added. "We've essentially created a new model for representing victims of harmful FDA-regulated products that allows for a significantly faster administration of justice. We take cases and start claims other firms are not aware of because our research has identified genuine harms before they become obvious to the world. And when we identify a dangerous product, our goal is to either get it off the market or have the harm tradeoff properly disclosed, then compensate those already harmed. The ABS approval gives us the structural freedom to pursue that mission aggressively."

The company has already identified multiple harmful issues with various products. They are validating their research, and Justpoint Law plans to file lawsuits in the coming months.

About Justpoint

Justpoint, Inc. is a consumer-protection company dedicated to exposing hidden toxins and protecting affected patients and consumers, while driving safer standards across industries. Using proprietary artificial intelligence and scientific expertise, Justpoint, Inc. detects dangerous products decades before conventional research methods, turning early warning signals into science-backed evidence of harm. Founded in 2018 by Victor Bornstein and Oleksandr "Sashko" Zakharchuk, Justpoint, Inc. has raised $105 million in funding, including a $45 million Series A and $50 million line of credit led by SignalFire and other leading venture investors. The company combines expertise in AI, biomedical science, and law to accomplish its harm-prevention mission. To learn more, visit www.justpoint.com .

