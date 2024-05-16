Justrite® Develops Groundbreaking Solution for the Growing Dangers of Lithium-Ion Battery Fires

Introducing Justrite's Lithium-Ion Battery Charging Cabinet with Advanced ChargeGuard™ Safety Technology

DEERFIELD, Ill., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the critical need for safe storage and charging of lithium-ion batteries, Justrite announces the launch of its state-of-the-art Lithium-Ion Battery Charging Cabinet. Featuring the innovative 9-Layer ChargeGuard™ Containment System, this cutting-edge cabinet is engineered to prevent catastrophic losses due to battery fires and thermal runaway.

Lithium-Ion Battery Charging Cabinet

The 9-Layer ChargeGuard Containment System features double-wall welded steel construction, vented door panels, and reinforced steel door latch plates to withstand explosions and secure the enclosure. It also includes double-layer wire-mesh flame arrestors, an insulating air gap, and door hinge flame guards to trap heat and flames inside.

Additionally, it integrates spring-loaded dampers, a unique filtration system, and heat-activated expanding door seals to address the release of toxic smoke and gases. The crossflow fan ventilation maintains a cool environment within the cabinet, and its convenient benchtop design, lockable doors, and compact footprint make it a versatile addition to any workspace.

The cabinet weighs 157 pounds and measures 24" H by 43" W by 18" L. It includes eight charging receptacles and requires an input power of 120VAC/60Hz. With a Total Energy Containment Rating (TECR) of 2kWh, capacity varies based on individual battery energy levels.

Lithium-ion batteries, which are widely used in modern technology, pose serious fire risks, as evidenced by the over 5,000 battery fire incidents reported each year. These batteries can be dangerously explosive, releasing highly toxic fumes, and are notoriously difficult to extinguish once ignited. The technology integrated into Justrite's Lithium-Ion Battery Charging Cabinet is specifically designed to address and mitigate such hazards by containing fires and explosions during charging and storage.

To assist businesses in evaluating their risk associated with lithium-ion batteries, Justrite is offering a comprehensive Risk Assessment service. This assessment helps create customized safety strategies designed for various work environments.

For more information about Justrite and its portfolio of safety solutions, please visit Justrite.com.

About Justrite:

Justrite Safety Group is a growing family of industrial safety companies including Eagle, Checkers, NoTrax, and more. Justrite is a global leader in manufacturing a range of industrial safety products. Today, Justrite is recognized as one of the largest integrated manufacturers of industrial safety products in the world. Based in Deerfield, Illinois, Justrite manufactures its own products in ISO-certified facilities and offers global distribution capabilities with distribution centers throughout the United States and in Europe.

