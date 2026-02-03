JUSTRUG Redefines Rugs: Custom Sizes, Standard Prices, Fast Shipping

JUSTRUG Disrupts Home Textile Market with AI-Driven 'Agile Manufacturing,' Achieving 4-Day Delivery for Custom Washable Rugs

JUSTRUG, a direct-to-consumer innovator in the home decor market, has announced a major evolution in its global supply chain. By implementing a proprietary "Agile Manufacturing Framework," the company has unified its production timelines, ensuring that specialized custom size washable rugs are now manufactured and delivered worldwide within the same expedited 4 to 7 working day window as standard inventory.

This operational milestone eliminates the industry-standard "customization penalty." Whether shipping to New York, London, or Sydney, JUSTRUG ensures that bespoke dimensions for hallways, kitchens, and odd-shaped rooms are produced on-demand and delivered with the speed of ready-made retail.

LEWES, Del. , Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridging the Gap: From Loom to Doorstep in 96 Hours

Historically, ordering a custom-sized rug meant waiting 4 to 8 weeks for specialized production. JUSTRUG has disrupted this model by digitizing its entire weaving process at its state-of-the-art production facility in Turkey, a country world-renowned for its textile heritage.

Through this new logistical framework, a customer in the United States can configure a precise 2'4" x 12' runner, and the order is instantly queued for weaving. Despite being Made-to-Order in Turkey, the integrated logistics network allows the finished product to arrive at a US customer's doorstep in as little as 4 days—faster than many domestic ground shipments.

Seamless All-Inclusive" Delivery Experience

"Our US customers don't need to worry about borders, customs, or international complexities," said Serhat Akkaya, Head of Operations at JUSTRUG. "We have engineered a 'Zero-Friction' delivery pipeline. When a customer in California clicks 'buy,' the manufacturing, international air freight, and final mile delivery are instantly synchronized. The price they see is the final price. We handle all logistics and importation processes in the background, so the experience feels exactly like ordering from a local warehouse, but with the premium quality of Turkish craftsmanship."

Technological Edge: The Integrated One-Piece Design

While the washable rug market has seen various iterations, JUSTRUG focuses purely on a streamlined user experience. The company's new collection features premium cotton washable rugs that prioritize ease of use and durability.

Key Technical Advantages:

One-Piece Integrated Construction: JUSTRUG products are engineered as a single, cohesive unit. The non-slip backing is fused directly to the woven cotton-blend surface. This eliminates the need for assembly and ensures the rug lays flat immediately.

JUSTRUG products are engineered as a single, cohesive unit. The non-slip backing is fused directly to the woven cotton-blend surface. This eliminates the need for assembly and ensures the rug lays flat immediately. Premium Cotton-Blend: Unlike fully synthetic alternatives, JUSTRUG's proprietary weave utilizes a high percentage of cotton. This provides a softer, natural texture that mimics traditional wool rugs while maintaining machine-washable practicality.

Unlike fully synthetic alternatives, JUSTRUG's proprietary weave utilizes a high percentage of cotton. This provides a softer, natural texture that mimics traditional wool rugs while maintaining machine-washable practicality. Built for Real Homes: The rugs are specifically tested for high-traffic households with pets and children, engineered to withstand frequent machine washing without losing their non-slip properties or color vibrancy.

Adapting to Modern Architecture Globally

This operational flexibility positions JUSTRUG as the primary solution for modern residential architecture worldwide. Open-floor plans and unique hallway dimensions often render standard rug sizes obsolete.

With a digital library of over 1,000 designs—ranging from trending checkered patterns to classic vintage motifs—consumers globally can now adapt any design to their exact spatial requirements without compromising on speed or style.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Where are JustRug products made? A: All JUSTRUG products are proudly manufactured in our specialized facilities in Turkey, combining generations of textile expertise with modern agile manufacturing technology.

Q: Does the 4-7 day shipping apply to Custom Sizes? A: Yes Thanks to our Agile Manufacturing Framework, a custom-size order enters the same high-speed production line as a standard order. The 4-7 day window covers the entire process: production, international express shipping, and delivery to your door.

Q: Are there extra fees for international delivery to the US? A: No. JUSTRUG operates on an all-inclusive pricing model. The price you see at checkout includes the product and expedited shipping. We handle all customs and importation procedures seamlessly.

